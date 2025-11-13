Terranet AB: Terranet AB: Terranet publishes information document regarding rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Terranet AB (publ) ("Terranet" or the "Company") publishes an information document in connection with the rights issue of units of approximately SEK 18.5 million that was announced on November 4, 2025 (the "Rights Issue").

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared an information document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Information Document""). The information document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

Terranet today announces that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website, www.terranet.se.

The Rights Issue in brief

One (1) existing share, regardless of share class, entitles to one (1) unit right and thirty-five (35) unit rights entitle to subscribe for one (1) new unit. One (1) unit contains five (5) new Class B shares. This means that a maximum total of 236,861,291 new shares will be issued within the framework of the Rights Issue. The subscription price has been set at SEK 0.39 per unit, corresponding to SEK 0.078 per Class B share. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, Terranet will receive approximately SEK 18.5 million before issue costs, which are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 3.8 million. The Rights Issue is fully guaranteed through guarantee commitments. The guarantee commitments are not secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

Last day of trading in shares including the right to receive unit rights 10 november 2025 First day of trading in shares excluding the right to receive unit rights 11 november 2025 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue 12 november 2025 The information document is published on the Company's website 13 november 2025 Subscription period in the Rights Issue 14 November - 28 November 2025 Trading in unit rights 14 November - 25 November 2025 Trading BTU 14 November - 11 December 2025 Final subscription result of the Rights Issue is announced 2 december 2025

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission is acting Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner and Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

The publication, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to restrictions by law in certain jurisdictions and people in the jurisdictions in which this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves of and comply with such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information contained herein in accordance with applicable regulations in their respective jurisdictions. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to acquire or subscribe for any securities in Terranet in any jurisdiction, neither from Terranet nor from anyone else.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. An information document prepared in accordance with Article 1.4 d b and Appendix IX of the Prospectus Regulation regarding the Rights Issue described in this press release has been prepared and published by the Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration, or without the application of an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States, or to make a public offer of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution of this information would be contrary to applicable regulations or where such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what follows from Swedish law. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Lindell, CEO

E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet's mission is to save lives in urban traffic. We develop groundbreaking technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, with a focus on protecting vulnerable road users from injury. Using a unique and patented sensor technology, Terranet's system BlincVision scans the road with laser precision, detecting objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS solution on the market today.



Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with additional operations in Gothenburg and Stuttgart - at the heart of the European automotive industry. Since 2017, the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Visit us at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.