Terranet AB: Terranet signs its first evaluation agreement within the defence industry

The agreement covers an evaluation of the company's sensor-based technology within a military use case. During 2026, the company plans to have the developed MVP of BlincVision externally evaluated by partners across different verticals.

The interest is driven by the technology's low latency and fast detection capabilities - qualities that are particularly relevant in military contexts. The defence industry includes several potential use cases where the technology is considered relevant. In the discussions, Terranet's geographical presence and strong connection to the Nordic region have also been contributing factors.

The evaluation agreement marks a first step into a new vertical for Terranet. The defence industry is currently in a phase of technological development where the need for advanced sensor solutions is increasing. Requirements for fast information gathering, reliable detection and robust systems are central across several military applications. This contributes to growing interest in new technologies with low latency and high responsiveness.

The agreement does not include any financial commitments between the parties.

"The evaluation gives us the opportunity to test the technology in a new context. The combination of low latency, fast detection and our presence in the Nordic region makes the technology relevant in this type of setting," says Jonas Renander, Chief Commercial Officer at Terranet.

