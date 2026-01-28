Terranet AB: Terranet provides an update on the status of external evaluation work

The external evaluation work is carried out in close dialogue with partners and is adapted to individual timelines and conditions. During the autumn, the focus has been on delivering the company's sensor solution BlincVision in an MVP version, as well as preparing for upcoming evaluations.

Timelines are influenced by partners' internal processes and technical environments. BlincVision is delivered as a complete, standalone unit adapted for evaluation in partner environments. The solution can be used directly without installing drivers, enabling a quick and smooth start to the evaluation process. Feedback regarding the system's usability and design has been positive.

As part of the external evaluation work, technical feedback has been received related to how the system is used in different contexts. The feedback shows that the MVP meets the performance targets defined for this evaluation phase. The evaluation work was initiated during the autumn and will continue throughout 2026.

"We have reached a stable level in our MVP. The technology has been developed with the requirements of the automotive industry in mind and is also meeting broad and positive interest outside the automotive sector. This creates good conditions for 2026," says Pierre Ekwall, CTO of Terranet.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.