Medivir AB: Medivir publishes disclosure document regarding rights issue

Medivir AB (publ) ("Medivir" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) publishes a disclosure document in connection with the Company's new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 151 million, as resolved by the Board of Directors on 8 October 2025 and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 November 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The Rights Issue may be increased by an over-allotment issue of up to SEK 20 million (the "Over-allotment Issue") and is fully secured through subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments from existing shareholders and external investors. The disclosure document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.

Disclosure document

In connection with the Rights Issue and the Over-allotment Issue, the Company has prepared a disclosure document in accordance with Article 1.4 db and Article 1.5. ba of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The disclosure document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation.



Today, Medivir announces that the disclosure document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is available on the Company's website www.medivir.se and on DNB Carnegie's website, www.dnbcarnegie.se.



Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

The below timetable for the Rights Issue is preliminary and may be adjusted.

14 November 2025 Publication of disclosure document 17 November - 27 November 2025 Trading in subscription rights 17 November - 2 December 2025 Subscription period 17 November - on or about 10 December 2025 Trading in BTAs (paid subscribed shares) 3 December 2025 Expected announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue

Advisors

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and Zonda Partners act as Joint Bookrunners. Advokatfirman Lindahl KB is legal adviser to the Company. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) also acts as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For additional information, please contact;

Jens Lindberg

Chief Executive Officer

Medivir AB

Mobile: +46 72 531 11 17

Email: jens.lindberg@medivir.com

Magnus Christensen

Chief Financial Officer

Medivir AB

M: +46 73 125 06 20

Email: Magnus.Christensen@medivir.com

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a drug candidate designed to selectively treat cancer cells in the liver and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

