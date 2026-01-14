Oma Säästöpankki Oyj's Growth Strategy for 2026-2029

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 14 JANUARY 2026 AT 16.20 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc's Growth Strategy for 2026-2029

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc ("OmaSp" or the "Company") has approved the Company's strategy and financial targets for the 2026-2029 period. The goal of the strategy is to grow the Company responsibly and profitably, utilising personalised service as a competitive advantage. OmaSp focuses on retail customers and the SME sector.

New financial targets for 2026-2029:

Comparable ROE: over 14%

Comparable cost-to-income ratio: below 50%

Annual growth in fee and commission income: over 10%

Net Promoter Score: over 50

CET1: +2 percentage points above regulatory requirement





OmaSp aims to pay steady and growing dividends of at least 30% of the net profit for the financial year. The Company also has the capacity to pay additional dividends.

Strategy based on highly personal service

At the heart of the strategy is the Company's promise of providing customers with the most personalised and seamless banking service in Finland across every interaction. OmaSp views personal service as a competitive advantage that differentiates the Company from other operators and supports growth in the selected customer segments.

OmaSp is directing its growth towards selected customer segments where providing personal service creates the greatest value. Among these groups, the bank aims to be the primary partner for housing finance as well as for savings, investments, and solutions for business operations.

"We are growing responsibly and profitably by offering Finland's best personal banking service to carefully chosen target groups. OmaSp's biggest strength - providing highly personal, easily accessible service - remains at the core of our strategy. We are placing even greater emphasis on good leadership and the expertise of our personnel", says Karri Alameri, CEO of Oma Savings Bank Plc.

Unified operating models and technology to support growth

In the upcoming strategy period, OmaSp intends to continue providing the highly personal service that is greatly valued by the Company's customers while making broader and better use of technology and data to strengthen its service offering and improve the customer experience.

The strategy emphasises improving efficiency and harmonising operations. Utilising shared processes and a clear management model combined with increased use of data will support OmaSp's profitable growth and ensure a top-quality customer experience. Automation and AI will have particularly important roles in streamlining routine tasks and increasing the time that the Company's specialists have for working with customers.

"In 2025, OmaSp implemented significant changes. The bank has continued to maintain a strong presence in the everyday lives of its customers and in its 48 branches across Finland, while increasing resources in back-office and compliance functions as well as risk management. With this updated strategy, we are shifting our focus toward promoting responsible growth", says Jaakko Ossa, Chair of the Board of Directors.

By the end of 2029, OmaSp aims to be recognised and established nationwide as a bank that combines the highly personal service of a small bank with the reliability of a solid bank and the efficiencies that a more unified operating model allow. Another goal is to expand the Company's fee- and commission-based business.

Capital Markets Day

OmaSp is planning to host a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and representatives of the media on 19 May 2026. At the event, CEO Karri Alameri and other members of the Company's management team will present the key priorities for the 2026-2029 strategy period. Formal invitations along with the agenda and registration instructions will be announced later.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

More information

Jaakko Ossa, Chair of the Board of Directors, please leave a callback request with OmaSp Communications, tel. +358 50 387 5742

Karri Alameri, Chief Executive Officer, please leave a callback request with OmaSp Communications, tel. +358 50 387 5742

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 750 0093





OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland's most profitable bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp's 45 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners' products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

