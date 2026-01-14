Erdene Resource Development Corporation: Erdene Intersects 30 Metres of 1.25% Copper in Khuvyn Khar Porphyry System

Highlights:

Intersected 65 metres averaging 0.63% copper ("Cu") and 2.9 g/t silver ("Ag") mineralization, including 30 metres averaging 1.25% Cu and 6.1 g/t Ag

Mineralized zone extends from 238 meters downhole, ending in mineralization at 450 metres, characterized by moderate to intense potassic alteration with associated copper mineralization

Hole is three kilometres from the Zuun Mod molybdenum-copper deposit and interpreted to be part of the same porphyry system

Located on a wholly owned mining license 35 kilometres east of the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in southwest Mongolia, approximately 200 kilometres from China

Further exploration planned in 2026 to test the potential of the Khuvyn Khar copper porphyry system at depth



HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corporation (TSX: ERD | OTC: ERDCF | MSE: ERDN) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from drilling at its wholly owned Khuvyn Khar copper-silver prospect, located three kilometres northwest of the Zuun Mod ("ZM") deposit and 35 kilometres east of the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine, in the Khundii Minerals District in southwestern Mongolia (See Figures 1 and 2).

Quotes from the Company

Peter Akerley, Erdene's President and CEO stated, "Today's drill results confirm a substantial copper component to the Khuvyn Khar porphyry system beyond the molybdenum-copper deposit defined at the nearby Zuun Mod project. This copper mineralized zone is characteristic of the upper levels of a copper porphyry system."

Mr. Akerley continued, "Khuvyn Khar and Zuun Mod are located approximately 200 kilometers from China, the world's largest copper and molybdenum consumer. The Khuvyn Khar license lies within a region in Mongolia that has seen significant recent infrastructure investments, supporting development of large-scale projects in the Khundii Minerals District."

Mr. Akerley concluded, "With the Bayan Khundii gold mine in production, we are now expanding our exploration efforts in the Khundii Minerals District. Advanced geophysical surveys and drilling are planned for 2026 to follow up on today's exciting results from Khuvyn Khar. Concurrently exploration is underway to expand gold resources near the Bayan Khundii mine operated in a strategic alliance with Mongolian Mining Corporation ("MMC")."

Khuvyn Khar & Zuun Mod Drill Program - Q4 2025

A 3,362-metre, 24-hole drill program was recently completed on the wholly-owned Khuvyn Khar license, which hosts the Khuvyn Khar copper porphyry system, including the Zuun Mod molybdenum-copper deposit.

The program included 18 holes testing the upper 150 metres of the Zuun Mod deposit, and one hole extension, seeking to improve confidence and continuity of ore grade molybdenum ("Mo") mineralization. A further three scout holes were drilled to follow-up on a new gold zone on the license, 3.8 kilometres west of the Zuun Mod deposit, and two holes were drilled to test copper porphyry targets, including ZMD-162. With the exception of ZMD-162, reporting of assay results is pending. Results for the Zuun Mod deposit drilling will be incorporated into a preliminary economic assessment, scheduled to be delivered in mid-2026.

Today's release highlights exploration hole ZMD-162 in the Khuvyn Khar ("KK") copper target, three kilometres northwest of the Zuun Mod deposit (See Figure 3). ZMD-162 follows up on a high-grade copper intersection, ZMD-121, which intersected 34 meters of 1.3% copper and 9.2 g/t silver starting at 308 metres, completed in December 2010.

Khuvyn Khar exhibits the characteristics of a copper ("Cu") porphyry system including alteration assemblages, vein types and Cu-Mo ratios. The Zuun Mod Cu-Mo deposit is interpreted as a molybdenum rich zone within this large copper porphyry system. Exploration to date on the copper-rich portion of the system has intersected anomalous copper mineralization over an expansive area, characterized by the following:

The KK copper porphyry system covers approximately 20 square kilometers;

The system is fertile for copper, molybdenum and silver mineralization (possibly gold, as demonstrated by anomalous gold mineralization identified along the periphery of the surface alteration zone);

The interpreted level of erosion of the KK porphyry system, an important factor in older porphyry systems like KK, is such that the core of the system is expected to be preserved;

High-grade copper mineralization has been intersected, including in ZMD-162, as reported in this release and ZMD-121;

Large areas of the system remain untested by drilling and no part of the Khuvyn Khar copper prospect has been tested below 500 metres depth (See Figures 3 and 4);

Average drilling depth at the Zuun Mod Mo-Cu deposit is 370 metres with a single hole in the molybdenum deposit extended to 852 metres depth, which ended in mineralization (ZMD-57) (See Figure 4);

Mineralized porphyry systems can extend vertically for kilometres, including at the Oyu Tolgoi deposit, located in Mongolia, 670 kilometres to the east, where mineralization extends beyond 2,000 metres and is open at depth (See Figure 4).



With a renewed focus on developing resources outside Bayan Khundii, now that the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine is in operation, the Company is planning to undertake aggressive exploration in 2026 to test the potential of the Khuvyn Khar copper porphyry system at depth (See Figures 3 and 4).

Khuvyn Khar Drilling Results

The northern portion of the Khuvyn Khar copper porphyry complex hosts a large area of disseminated copper mineralization associated with a multi-kilometre-scale zone (approximately 20 square kilometre footprint) of hydrothermal altered intrusive units and breccias. Multiple copper-mineralized zones have been previously intersected in wide-spaced drilling. Copper mineralized intervals include hydrothermally altered intrusive breccias with potassic altered and mineralized fragments suggesting a deeper source of the mineralization. The highest-grade copper mineralization previously reported was in hole ZMD-121 that intersected 34 metres of 1.3% copper and 9.24 g/t silver from 308 to 342 metres, vertical depth.

Drill hole ZMD-162 was designed to expand on the mineralization intersection in ZMD-121, completed in late 2010. ZMD-162 was collared 125 metres from ZMD-121 and drilled on a southwest azimuth, toward ZMD-121, and intersected the reported mineralized interval at 286 metres (269 metres vertical depth), returning 65 metres of 0.63% copper and 2.9 g/t silver mineralization, including a higher-grade zone of 30 metres averaging 1.25% Cu and 6.1 g/t Ag. The altered and mineralized zone extends from 238 meters downhole to the end of the hole at 450 metres, characterized by moderate to intense potassic alteration with associated chalcopyrite (Cu) and pyrite mineralization. Zones of highest copper and silver mineralization are within quartz potassium-feldspar granite with sulphide content of 5 to 40%.

Summary of Significant Assay Results

Hole ID From To Interval1 Cu % Ag g/t ZMD-162 286 351 65 0.63 2.9 Including 298 328 30 1.25 6.1

1Reported intervals in this release are downhole apparent widths. Continued exploration is required to confirm anisotropy of mineralization and true thicknesses

The copper and silver mineralization intersected in ZMD-121 and ZMD-162 is associated within intrusive rocks exhibiting magmatic textures commonly found in the upper portions (cupola zone) of a porphyry system. The presence of these cupola textures and associated copper mineralization indicates a well mineralized hydrothermal system exists at Khuvyn Khar at a level of erosion that indicates the center of the mineralized porphyry system should be preserved and not eroded away. It is common for mineralization in large porphyry systems, that develop over millions of years, to extend over 100s and even 1000s of metres of depth and over large areas. For example, the mineralization in the Oyu Tolgoi deposit, located in southern Mongolia, 670 kilometres to the east, extends over a strike distance of over 12 kilometres and from surface to over 2,000 metres depth.

About the Zuun Mod Molybdenum-Copper Project

The Zuun Mod Molybdenum-Copper Project is in Bayankhongor Province, Mongolia, 180 kilometres northwest of a major mining district and the border with China, the world's largest copper and molybdenum consumer and steel producer. The 100% owned 6,041-hectare mining license, underpinning the Project, was issued in 2011 and is valid for up to an additional 60 years. The Project is located approximately 35 kilometres east of Erdene's Bayan Khundii Gold Project.

Erdene undertook a multi-year exploration program outlining the Zuun Mod molybdenum-copper deposit, within the large Khuvyn Khar copper porphyry complex and identified multiple copper and molybdenum prospects, within the outer rim of the 16-kilometre circumference porphyry complex. Given the Company's focus on its gold projects in recent years, only modest exploration and technical studies have been conducted over the Khuvyn Khar license since 2011.

In October 2025, Erdene released an updated resource statement for the Zuun Mod Mo-Cu deposit. The updated mineral resource includes Measured and Indicated resources of 271.1 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 0.056% Mo and 0.064% Cu (0.073% Moly Equivalence ("MoEq")) for 439.2 million pounds ("Mlbs") MoEq. As well as an Inferred resource of 269.1 Mt grading 0.051% Mo and 0.059% Cu (0.070% MoEq) for 416.3 Mlbs MoEq. The cut-off grade for the resource is 0.035% Mo and constrained to a conceptual pit based on US$22/lb Mo. The MoEq was calculated using the following formula: MoEq% = Mo % + Cu % * 0.27504 and assumes 83% Mo and 81% Cu metallurgical recoveries. Please refer to the Company's October 10, 2025 press release for further details.

Qualified Person

Peter Dalton, P.Geo. (Nova Scotia), Senior Geologist for Erdene, is the Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. All samples have been assayed at SGS Laboratory in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. In addition to internal checks by SGS Laboratory, the Company incorporates a QA/QC sample protocol utilizing prepared standards and blanks. All samples undergo combined multi-element ICP-OES (Inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy).

Erdene's drill core sampling protocol consisted of collection of samples in 1 to 2 metre intervals over the entire length of the drill hole, excluding minor post-mineral lithologies and dykes as required. Sample intervals were based on meterage, not geological controls, or mineralization. All drill core was cut in half with a diamond saw, with half of the core placed in sample bags and the remaining half securely retained in core boxes at Erdene's Bayan Khundii exploration camp. All samples were organized into batches of 30 including a commercially prepared standard, blank and either a field duplicate, consisting of two quarter-core intervals, or a laboratory duplicate. Sample batches were periodically shipped directly to SGS in Ulaanbaatar.

Reported intervals are apparent thicknesses, i.e., downhole widths. The Zuun Mod drill hole (reported in this release) was dipping at 70 degrees. Additional study is required to confirm true widths. Reported grades for intervals are weighted averages based on length of sampling intervals. No top cut has been applied.

About Erdene

Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a portfolio of precious and base metal projects in close proximity to the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto ("ERD") and the Mongolian stock ("ERDN") exchanges and OTCQX Market ("ERDCF"). Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by several factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain required third party approvals, market prices, exploitation, and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE



Erdene Contact Information

Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or

Robert Jenkins, CFO

Phone: (902) 423-6419 Email: info@erdene.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ErdeneRes Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ErdeneResource LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/erdene-resource-development-corp-/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db8414e5-5b93-4981-ae37-013446957bd6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dbde8f78-b9d6-4dd2-9e4a-7b1cbc579218

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01f37eb5-a74f-4cca-82fe-3af4333cf471

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f65cc669-fc59-44e1-87fc-05f0e5152a9b

Khundii Minerals District

Focused on the Under-Explored Trans Altai Terrane in Southwestern Mongolia

Khundii Minerals District - Multiple High-Quality Deposits and Prospects

Four Gold Discoveries, Molybdenum-Copper Deposit and +20 High Priority Targets

Khuvyn Khar Porphyry System: 20km2 Circular Copper Anomaly

Multi-Phase Metal Complex: Molybdenum-Copper and Copper-Silver

Khuvyn Khar Copper Porphyry System

Section 1 (Looking NE)