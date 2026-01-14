Incannex Healthcare Delivers Transformational 2025 Progress and Outlines Well-Funded Outlook for 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: IXHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative combination therapies, provides a 2025 corporate year-in-review and outlook for 2026, highlighting substantial clinical, regulatory and financial progress that positions the Company for continued execution.

"The year 2025 was a defining one for Incannex," stated Joel Latham, Incannex Healthcare Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered two independent, positive Phase 2 clinical readouts across distinct CNS programs, achieved FDA Fast Track designation for our lead OSA candidate, and materially strengthened our balance sheet. Importantly, we enter 2026 with more than $70 million in cash with runway extending well into 2027, allowing us to focus primarily on execution. With clinical validation, regulatory momentum and financial flexibility now in place, we are in a very exciting position as we advance our programs toward later-stage development and continue building long-term value for patients and shareholders."

2025 Corporate Highlights

Two Positive Phase 2 Clinical Readouts across distinct CNS programs

FDA Fast Track Designation granted for lead obstructive sleep apnea candidate IHL-42X

Strengthened balance sheet with over $70 million in cash on hand, providing operating runway well into 2027

Capital structure optimization, including elimination of legacy warrant overhang and authorization of a share repurchase program

Formation and expansion of OSA Clinical Advisory Board



Clinical and Regulatory Progress

IHL-42X (Obstructive Sleep Apnea)

During 2025, Incannex advanced IHL-42X, its oral combination therapy for obstructive sleep apnea, through several critical milestones:

Positive Phase 2 RePOSA topline data demonstrating statistically significant reductions in apnea-hypopnea index (AHI), with reductions of up to 83%

Clinically meaningful improvements in patient-reported outcomes, reinforcing clinical relevance and potential real-world benefit

FDA Fast Track designation reflecting unmet medical need for oral pharmacotherapy in OSA and the potential of IHL-42X to address it



PSX-001 (Psi-GAD - Generalized Anxiety Disorder)

In parallel, Incannex reported positive Phase 2 clinical results for PSX-001, its psilocybin-assisted therapy for generalized anxiety disorder:

Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement on the primary efficacy endpoint (HAM-A) compared to placebo

Favorable secondary endpoint outcomes and tolerability profile, which are supportive of continued development

Clinical Advisory Board Expansion

To support advancing programs toward later-stage development, Incannex established a dedicated Obstructive Sleep Apnea Clinical Advisory Board comprised of leading experts in sleep medicine and respiratory disorders.

Financial Position and Capital Discipline

Reported cash and cash equivalents exceeding $70 million, providing operating runway well into 2027

Completed a $12.5 million private placement financing

Eliminated all outstanding Series A warrants, removing legacy dilution overhang

Authorized a $20 million share repurchase program

Maintained disciplined and limited use of its at-the-market (ATM) facility



Outlook for 2026

Advance IHL-42X toward later-stage development following FDA Fast Track designation

Progress PSX-001 through next-phase clinical and regulatory planning

Leverage strong cash position and runway into 2027 to execute development priorities without near-term financing pressure

Continue disciplined capital allocation aligned with long-term shareholder value

About Incannex Healthcare Inc.

Incannex is leading the way in developing combination medicines that target the underlying biological pathways associated with chronic conditions, including obstructive sleep apnea, rheumatoid arthritis and generalized anxiety disorder. The company is advancing three clinical-stage product candidates based on evidence-based innovation and supported by streamlined operations. Incannex's lead clinical program, IHL-42X, is an oral fixed-dose combination of dronabinol and acetazolamide designed to target underlying mechanisms and act synergistically in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. In a Phase 2 development program, IHL-675A is an oral fixed-dose combination of cannabidiol and hydroxychloroquine sulfate designed to act synergistically to alleviate inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Approved for Phase 2 clinical development, PSX-001 is an oral synthetic psilocybin treatment for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Incannex's programs target disorders that have limited, inadequate, or no approved pharmaceutical treatment options. For additional information on Incannex, please visit our website at www.incannex.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and relate to future events, future circumstances and Incannex's future performance. These statements are based on management's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about, among other things: Incannex's future intentions regarding its efforts to maintain and/or regain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing standards; business strategy, future operations; Incannex's ability to execute on its objectives, prospects o plans; evaluations and judgments regarding Incannex's research and development efforts and potential future commercialization, including any implications that the results of earlier clinical trials or interim or topline results will be representative or consistent with later clinical trials or their respective interim or final results; the potential benefits and safety of Incannex's drug candidates and the market opportunity for these candidates; and potential shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause the forward-looking events and circumstances described in this press release to not occur, and actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

