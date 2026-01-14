Anzeige
Reborn Coffee Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Stockholders' Equity Requirement
Reborn Coffee, Inc.: Reborn Coffee Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Stockholders' Equity Requirement

BREA, CA, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced that it received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum stockholders' equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b). Nasdaq further confirmed that the Company is now in compliance with all applicable continued listing standards.

As a result, the previously scheduled hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has been cancelled, and the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: rebn@crescendo-ir.com


