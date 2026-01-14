RenX Enterprises Corp.: RenX Enterprises Engages Former Big Box Retail Executive Robert Jacobson as Strategic Business Development Consultant

Miami, FL, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today announced the engagement of Bob Jacobson as Strategic Business Development Advisor to its renewable materials and engineered soils products line of business. In this role, Mr. Jacobson will support the Company's long-term growth strategy in engineered soils and potting media by helping establish and deepen relationships with nationally recognized growers and bagged-goods partners across the United States.

Mr. Jacobson brings more than five decades of experience in large-scale retail garden operations, national merchandising, and supplier development. He spent more than twenty years at The Home Depot during a period of significant expansion, joining the company when it operated approximately 30 stores and supporting its growth to more than 2,000 locations nationwide. During his tenure at Home Depot, Mr. Jacobson held senior regional and national merchant roles overseeing multi-billion-dollar product categories, including live goods, bagged goods, fertilizers, chemicals, and landscape materials.

In his senior leadership roles, Mr. Jacobson was responsible for national category strategy, vendor consolidation, and the development of scalable grower and supplier programs. His experience includes the implementation of vendor-managed inventory programs for live goods, the rollout of standardized UPCs across live plant categories, the transition of fertilizers and chemicals to modernized packaging formats, and the expansion of garden center footprints across big-box retail formats. He also played a key role in establishing long-standing national programs for potting soils and growing media that remain in place across major retail channels today.

At RenX, Mr. Jacobson will advise management on supplier alignment, national grower engagement, and category development across the Company's potting media and engineered soils platform. His appointment is expected to accelerate RenX's ability to build durable, long-term relationships with leading growers while supporting consistent product quality, supply reliability, and disciplined margin expansion.

"Rob brings a level of experience and industry credibility that is extremely difficult to replicate," said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises. "He has spent decades building and scaling big-box garden and live-goods platforms and maintains deep relationships across the grower and bagged-goods ecosystem. As we seek to expand Renx's engineered soils and potting media business, Rob's strategic insight and network will be a meaningful asset."

Following his executive career, Mr. Jacobson has served as a consultant to growers and agricultural product companies across the United States, advising on pricing, retail strategy, innovation, and national distribution. His consulting work has included long-term engagements with major growers, bagged-goods suppliers, and national brands, as well as the development of multi-region supply programs supporting live goods, potting media, and seasonal products.

The Company believes this appointment further strengthens RenX's strategic positioning as the Company seeks to expand its composting, soil blending, and value-added potting media capabilities nationwide.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a real estate development and environmental solutions company. Formed in 2021 as Safe and Green Development Corporation, the Company originally focused on the direct acquisition and indirect investment in properties across the United States intended for development into green single-family and multifamily housing projects. The Company is currently focused on the monetization of its legacy real estate asset portfolio.

The Company's primary operations consist of an environmental processing and logistics platform that includes a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. RenX processes source-separated green waste and is expanding into the production of sustainable, high-margin potting media and soil substrates through advanced milling technology. The Company's operations also include a logistics platform that provides transportation services across biomass, solid waste, and recyclable materials, supporting both internal operations and third-party infrastructure needs.

