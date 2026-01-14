Getty Images, Inc.: Getty Images and Agence France-Presse Sign Multi-Year Renewal of Longstanding Global Content Partner

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Agence France-Presse (AFP), a leading global news agency, today announced the renewal of their long-term content agreement. Since 2003, the media companies have worked in partnership, leveraging their complementary strengths to ensure premium, comprehensive, and real-time coverage of global news, sports, and entertainment events reaches newsrooms and audiences around the world.

"For almost 25 years, Getty Images and AFP have built a partnership for the benefit of editorial customers around the world rooted in journalistic excellence and an unrivalled depth and quality of coverage that is trusted," said Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Editorial at Getty Images. "We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership at a time when the value it brings has never been more important."

An industry leader in visual editorial content, Getty Images provides over 700,000 customers with a depth, breadth and quality of coverage that is unmatched. From red carpet events to football stadiums to conflict zones and beyond, each year the company captures images from more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events around the globe. One of the world's most awarded photo businesses, its photographers have won over 1,600 major industry awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography, World Press Photo, Sony World Photography Awards, White House Photographer of the Year and Visa d'Or.

"AFP's core mission of authentically documenting events as they break and unfold, from the ground where it all happens, is more important than ever in a world where pictures can be so easily manipulated. Our renewed partnership with Getty images ensures a wide distribution of an indispensable pictures offering for editorial clients" said Patrice Monti, Commercial and Marketing Director at AFP.

Benefitting from the strength of a network of 450 photographers spread across the world, AFP's International Photo Service, recognised by its peers for its quality and its diversity, is rewarded each year at the biggest international awards in photojournalism. Built on the expertise of its photographers and photo editors, AFP's photo offer is complemented by the production of more than 70 partner agencies.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with almost 600,000 content creators and almost 360 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

About AFP:

AFP is a leading global news agency providing fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the events shaping our world and of the issues affecting our daily lives. Drawing from an unparalleled news gathering network across 151 countries, AFP is also a world leader in digital verification. With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world in six languages, with a unique quality of multimedia storytelling spanning video, text, photos and graphics.

