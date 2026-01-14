Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YK4 | ISIN: KYG063821162 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.01.26 | 17:38
3,730 US-Dollar
+23,51 % +0,710
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOZI INTERNET TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOZI INTERNET TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 13:15 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. Regains Nasdaq Compliance

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. ("Autozi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AZI), one of China's leading and fastest-growing lifecycle automotive service and supply-chain technology platforms, announced today that it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated January 13, 2026. In the notification letter, Nasdaq notified the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum market value of listed securities requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A). Nasdaq further notified the Company that it is in compliance with all applicable continued listing standards. As a result, the previously scheduled hearing before the Hearings Panel on January 22, 2026 has been cancelled, and the Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Market.

About Autozi

Founded in 2010, Autozi is a fast-growing automotive service and technology platform in China. The company offers a broad portfolio of high-quality, cost-effective automotive products and services through online and offline channels nationwide. Using its advanced supply chain cloud platform and SaaS solutions, Autozi has built an integrated ecosystem that connects key stakeholders across the automotive industry, enhancing collaboration and efficiency throughout the supply chain.

SOURCE Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.