Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Accelerates Dealer Success at High Velocity Summit

Event Delivers Insights and Actionable Strategies for Dealer Growth

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced the successful completion of its High Velocity Dealer Summit, a premier event to empower dealer partners with strategies, tools and insights to drive profitability and innovation in today's fast-changing market. Held at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach, Florida, the three-day summit united industry leaders, partners and experts for an immersive experience focused on accelerating success through technology, strategic partnerships and operational excellence.

Highlights of the event included:

Executive Leadership Insights: Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Michael Mathé, Executive Vice President and COO and Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, opened the General Session with a comprehensive overview of Konica Minolta's strategic direction and key insights. They were later joined by Steve Rhorer, Vice President, Direct and Dealer Service, for an Executive Exchange moderated by Patricia Ames, President of BPO Media, where the team provided candid feedback on dealer-requested topics. The session concluded with Jason Dizzine, Vice President of Portfolio Management and Planning, unveiling the company's roadmap for lasting industry leadership.

Marketing and Sales Enablement: Attendees learned more about Konica Minolta's enhanced dealer performance program, REV'D UP 2.0, and participated in panels on leveraging strategic partnerships for next-level excellence.

Technology Showcase: Live demonstrations featured cutting-edge solutions such as AIRe Link, Shield Guard, Dispatcher Stratus and vCare ProSuite, highlighting Konica Minolta's commitment to service intelligence and remote-first approaches.

Breakout Sessions: Dealers gained actionable insights on driving net new sales, mastering production print strategies, and best practices for supporting cloud solutions.

Pictured L - R: Laura Blackmer, Steve Rhorer, Michael Mathé, Sam Errigo and Patricia Ames

The event also featured networking opportunities, including a welcome reception, beachside activities and curated dining experiences, fostering collaboration and relationship-building among attendees.

"The High Velocity Dealer Summit series reflects Konica Minolta's commitment to helping our partners thrive in a dynamic marketplace," said Laura Blackmer, President of Dealer Sales. "By combining innovation, education and collaboration, we're equipping dealers with the tools they need to succeed today and in the future."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

