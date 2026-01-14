Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) (the "Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced and upsized bought deal public offering of 32,857,800 units of the Company (the "Units"), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of $1.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $34,500,690 (the "Offering").

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.40 per Common Share until January 14, 2029.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to accelerate and expand planned drill programs on the Company's silver projects, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering was completed pursuant to a prospectus supplement of the Company filed in all of the provinces of Canada and dated January 2, 2026 that supplemented the short form base shelf prospectus of the Company dated November 26, 2025. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters an aggregate cash commission of $1,965,433.05 and issued to the Underwriters an aggregate of 1,871,841 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). The Underwriters also received an aggregate advisory fee of $29,000 plus tax and an aggregate of 27,619 advisory broker warrants on the same terms as the Broker Warrants. In addition, the Company issued to an eligible arm's length party, 71,427 finder's warrants on the same terms as the Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.05 per Common Share until January 14, 2029.

Eventus Capital Corp. is a special advisor to the Company.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a combined resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq Indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions. For detailed information regarding the resource estimates, assumptions, and technical reports, please refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Report and other filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol AGA and OTCQX under the ticker symbol AAGAF.

For more information about the Company, please visit Silver-47.com and see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA with an effective date January 12, 2024, and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd."

Follow us on social media for the latest updates:

X: @Silver47co

LinkedIn: Silver47

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering and the anticipated benefits and impacts of the Offering and the exploration and development of the Company. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will receive all regulatory and Exchange approvals, including final approval of the Offering by the TSXV. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the failure to complete the Offering at all or in the timeframe and on the terms as anticipated by management, market conditions and timeliness of regulatory approvals. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280364

Source: Silver47 Exploration Corp.