Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2025:
522,105 shares
- 10,581.90
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 702
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 550
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 559,155 shares for 190,393.65
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 478,877 shares for 165,988.32
As a reminder
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2025 on the liquidity account:
441,827 shares
- 34,885.97
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,054
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,066
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,032,148 shares for 713,548.77
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 892,442 shares for 653,394.72
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded
volume in
EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded
volume in
EUR
|Total
702
559,155
190,393.65
550
478,877
165,988.32
|01/07/2025
3
2,000
780.00
6
4,001
1,560.39
|02/07/2025
5
4,000
1,560.00
4
2,000
800.00
|03/07/2025
9
6,000
2,340.00
5
6,000
2,400.00
|04/07/2025
5
6,000
2,340.00
|07/07/2025
11
14,000
5,740.00
|08/07/2025
6
8,000
3,200.00
8
5,167
2,118.47
|09/07/2025
8
8,887
3,554.80
4
3,420
1,368.00
|10/07/2025
3
2,000
800.00
3
2,000
800.00
|11/07/2025
2
168
67.20
|14/07/2025
1
2,000
800.00
8
6,000
2,460.00
|15/07/2025
2
4,000
1,560.00
7
3,843
1,575.63
|16/07/2025
2
4,000
1,600.00
3
2,000
820.00
|17/07/2025
4
4,906
2,060.52
17
18,000
7,560.00
|18/07/2025
4
6,000
2,460.00
|21/07/2025
4
4,001
1,640.41
2
2,001
840.42
|22/07/2025
7
8,000
3,200.00
1
6
2.40
|23/07/2025
4
6,000
2,340.00
6
4,000
1,600.00
|24/07/2025
2
4,000
1,560.00
3
2,000
800.00
|25/07/2025
8
6,908
2,694.12
3
2,500
1,000.00
|28/07/2025
3
4,000
1,520.00
10
6,000
2,400.00
|29/07/2025
15
14,000
5,880.00
|30/07/2025
11
16,000
6,560.00
4
3,820
1,642.60
|31/07/2025
13
5,063
2,075.83
4
5,500
2,310.00
|01/08/2025
4
4,000
1,600.00
13
4,001
1,640.41
|04/08/2025
4
4,000
1,600.00
|05/08/2025
5
6,000
2,400.00
7
6,000
2,400.00
|06/08/2025
4
2,000
800.00
|07/08/2025
1
2,000
820.00
4
6,000
2,460.00
|08/08/2025
6
4,000
1,600.00
2
2,000
820.00
|11/08/2025
6
10,000
4,000.00
7
6,401
2,624.41
|12/08/2025
3
6,000
2,460.00
11
14,000
5,740.00
|13/08/2025
5
8,279
3,394.39
7
6,557
2,688.37
|14/08/2025
4
4,001
1,600.40
6
2,001
820.41
|15/08/2025
6
4,000
1,640.00
4
535
219.35
|18/08/2025
2
2,000
820.00
7
3,565
1,461.65
|19/08/2025
13
12,000
4,800.00
2
1,901
779.41
|20/08/2025
4
2,000
800.00
5
765
313.65
|21/08/2025
1
484
198.44
|22/08/2025
1
464
180.96
2
500
200.00
|25/08/2025
7
3,000
1,200.00
4
3,000
1,200.00
|26/08/2025
4
3,536
1,414.40
|27/08/2025
1
2,000
800.00
|28/08/2025
3
1,500
600.00
4
1,000
400.00
|29/08/2025
5
1,320
514.80
6
1,000
390.00
|01/09/2025
2
2,000
780.00
|02/09/2025
15
13,500
5,130.00
|03/09/2025
5
8,000
2,960.00
1
2,000
760.00
|04/09/2025
5
4,640
1,716.80
4
4,000
1,520.00
|05/09/2025
1
1,956
723.72
9
4,654
1,768.52
|08/09/2025
9
6,000
2,280.00
9
10,000
3,900.00
|09/09/2025
3
4,172
1,627.08
4
4,000
1,560.00
|10/09/2025
1
460
179.40
4
2,454
957.06
|11/09/2025
2
2,001
780.39
4
1,111
433.29
|12/09/2025
22
24,000
8,640.00
2
4,000
1,480.00
|15/09/2025
6
8,000
2,800.00
7
8,410
3,027.60
|16/09/2025
2
2,000
700.00
|17/09/2025
8
12,000
3,960.00
|18/09/2025
9
5,000
1,500.00
12
10,000
3,100.00
|19/09/2025
11
10,000
3,100.00
3
4,000
1,280.00
|22/09/2025
9
4,500
1,350.00
|23/09/2025
5
2,000
560.00
3
2,000
580.00
|24/09/2025
1
500
140.00
4
2,000
580.00
|25/09/2025
2
1,000
280.00
|26/09/2025
1
500
140.00
2
60
16.80
|29/09/2025
2
500
135.00
|30/09/2025
4
2,000
520.00
1
501
135.27
|01/10/2025
2
744
193.44
7
8,000
2,160.00
|02/10/2025
4
1,075
290.25
1
2,000
560.00
|03/10/2025
1
304
91.20
7
10,000
3,000.00
|06/10/2025
4
3,000
990.00
19
26,000
8,580.00
|07/10/2025
15
15,000
4,800.00
4
6,000
2,100.00
|08/10/2025
7
725
224.75
5
5,636
1,803.52
|09/10/2025
17
3,445
1,136.85
6
3,000
990.00
|10/10/2025
4
576
190.08
4
4,000
1,360.00
|13/10/2025
13
9,000
2,880.00
2
3,267
1,078.11
|14/10/2025
11
5,000
1,550.00
|15/10/2025
9
6,000
1,860.00
2
4,000
1,320.00
|16/10/2025
7
7,000
2,100.00
2
2,000
600.00
|17/10/2025
2
1,000
290.00
2
1,176
352.80
|20/10/2025
7
3,464
1,004.56
4
2,000
600.00
|21/10/2025
3
1,000
290.00
|22/10/2025
6
4,000
1,160.00
5
2,000
580.00
|23/10/2025
19
9,000
2,430.00
3
2,000
560.00
|24/10/2025
4
3,000
780.00
3
4,001
1,080.27
|27/10/2025
8
3,213
867.51
8
8,000
2,160.00
|28/10/2025
11
9,000
2,430.00
8
8,000
2,240.00
|29/10/2025
7
5,001
1,350.27
8
4,002
1,120.56
|30/10/2025
2
2,000
520.00
2
2,000
540.00
|31/10/2025
2
1,000
270.00
3
1,000
270.00
|03/11/2025
5
2,100
567.00
1
1,000
280.00
|04/11/2025
10
3,384
879.84
2
1,000
270.00
|05/11/2025
7
4,000
1,040.00
2
1,500
405.00
|06/11/2025
3
4,000
1,320.00
36
45,000
14,850.00
|07/11/2025
23
21,000
6,720.00
|10/11/2025
15
7,000
2,100.00
1
2,000
620.00
|11/11/2025
7
6,370
1,847.30
13
10,023
3,006.90
|12/11/2025
9
8,000
2,400.00
3
2,450
759.50
|13/11/2025
13
8,468
2,371.04
8
6,171
1,789.59
|14/11/2025
2
2,000
580.00
3
1,067
320.10
|17/11/2025
8
6,000
1,740.00
3
1,538
461.40
|18/11/2025
11
7,000
1,960.00
|19/11/2025
2
2,000
540.00
2
4,000
1,120.00
|20/11/2025
3
2,000
560.00
5
8,000
2,320.00
|21/11/2025
3
2,400
696.00
2
482
144.60
|24/11/2025
5
2,870
803.60
2
1,000
290.00
|25/11/2025
3
4,000
1,160.00
4
5,000
1,500.00
|26/11/2025
4
4,000
1,160.00
2
4,000
1,160.00
|27/11/2025
5
4,001
1,120.28
6
3,001
870.29
|28/11/2025
10
10,000
2,700.00
2
12
3.48
|01/12/2025
2
1,000
260.00
6
3,000
810.00
|02/12/2025
6
2,001
540.27
1
1,000
280.00
|03/12/2025
3
3,000
780.00
|04/12/2025
3
3,000
780.00
9
4,000
1,040.00
|05/12/2025
4
3,000
810.00
9
5,000
1,350.00
|08/12/2025
4
3,310
893.70
1
1,000
280.00
|09/12/2025
4
1,000
270.00
1
160
44.80
|10/12/2025
6
4,000
1,080.00
3
3,000
810.00
|11/12/2025
4
3,258
944.82
9
13,000
3,900.00
|12/12/2025
6
6,000
1,680.00
|15/12/2025
3
2,000
560.00
1
961
278.69
|16/12/2025
2
1,001
280.28
1
1
0.28
|17/12/2025
6
4,000
1,120.00
2
4,000
1,120.00
|18/12/2025
2
1,000
280.00
2
1,000
280.00
|19/12/2025
2
1,000
280.00
2
871
243.88
|22/12/2025
7
4,000
1,080.00
2
2,400
672.00
|23/12/2025
1
85
22.95
1
2,000
560.00
|24/12/2025
1
1,000
280.00
|29/12/2025
1
1,000
280.00
5
204
57.12
|30/12/2025
1
1,000
280.00
8
6,796
1,902.88
|31/12/2025
2
598
167.44
FORSEE POWER