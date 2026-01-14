Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2025:

522,105 shares

- 10,581.90

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 702

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 550

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 559,155 shares for 190,393.65

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 478,877 shares for 165,988.32

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2025 on the liquidity account:

441,827 shares

- 34,885.97

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,054

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,066

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,032,148 shares for 713,548.77

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 892,442 shares for 653,394.72

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions

Number of

shares

Traded

volume in

EUR Number of

executions

Number of

shares

Traded

volume in

EUR Total 702 559,155 190,393.65 550 478,877 165,988.32 01/07/2025 3 2,000 780.00 6 4,001 1,560.39 02/07/2025 5 4,000 1,560.00 4 2,000 800.00 03/07/2025 9 6,000 2,340.00 5 6,000 2,400.00 04/07/2025 5 6,000 2,340.00 07/07/2025 11 14,000 5,740.00 08/07/2025 6 8,000 3,200.00 8 5,167 2,118.47 09/07/2025 8 8,887 3,554.80 4 3,420 1,368.00 10/07/2025 3 2,000 800.00 3 2,000 800.00 11/07/2025 2 168 67.20 14/07/2025 1 2,000 800.00 8 6,000 2,460.00 15/07/2025 2 4,000 1,560.00 7 3,843 1,575.63 16/07/2025 2 4,000 1,600.00 3 2,000 820.00 17/07/2025 4 4,906 2,060.52 17 18,000 7,560.00 18/07/2025 4 6,000 2,460.00 21/07/2025 4 4,001 1,640.41 2 2,001 840.42 22/07/2025 7 8,000 3,200.00 1 6 2.40 23/07/2025 4 6,000 2,340.00 6 4,000 1,600.00 24/07/2025 2 4,000 1,560.00 3 2,000 800.00 25/07/2025 8 6,908 2,694.12 3 2,500 1,000.00 28/07/2025 3 4,000 1,520.00 10 6,000 2,400.00 29/07/2025 15 14,000 5,880.00 30/07/2025 11 16,000 6,560.00 4 3,820 1,642.60 31/07/2025 13 5,063 2,075.83 4 5,500 2,310.00 01/08/2025 4 4,000 1,600.00 13 4,001 1,640.41 04/08/2025 4 4,000 1,600.00 05/08/2025 5 6,000 2,400.00 7 6,000 2,400.00 06/08/2025 4 2,000 800.00 07/08/2025 1 2,000 820.00 4 6,000 2,460.00 08/08/2025 6 4,000 1,600.00 2 2,000 820.00 11/08/2025 6 10,000 4,000.00 7 6,401 2,624.41 12/08/2025 3 6,000 2,460.00 11 14,000 5,740.00 13/08/2025 5 8,279 3,394.39 7 6,557 2,688.37 14/08/2025 4 4,001 1,600.40 6 2,001 820.41 15/08/2025 6 4,000 1,640.00 4 535 219.35 18/08/2025 2 2,000 820.00 7 3,565 1,461.65 19/08/2025 13 12,000 4,800.00 2 1,901 779.41 20/08/2025 4 2,000 800.00 5 765 313.65 21/08/2025 1 484 198.44 22/08/2025 1 464 180.96 2 500 200.00 25/08/2025 7 3,000 1,200.00 4 3,000 1,200.00 26/08/2025 4 3,536 1,414.40 27/08/2025 1 2,000 800.00 28/08/2025 3 1,500 600.00 4 1,000 400.00 29/08/2025 5 1,320 514.80 6 1,000 390.00 01/09/2025 2 2,000 780.00 02/09/2025 15 13,500 5,130.00 03/09/2025 5 8,000 2,960.00 1 2,000 760.00 04/09/2025 5 4,640 1,716.80 4 4,000 1,520.00 05/09/2025 1 1,956 723.72 9 4,654 1,768.52 08/09/2025 9 6,000 2,280.00 9 10,000 3,900.00 09/09/2025 3 4,172 1,627.08 4 4,000 1,560.00 10/09/2025 1 460 179.40 4 2,454 957.06 11/09/2025 2 2,001 780.39 4 1,111 433.29 12/09/2025 22 24,000 8,640.00 2 4,000 1,480.00 15/09/2025 6 8,000 2,800.00 7 8,410 3,027.60 16/09/2025 2 2,000 700.00 17/09/2025 8 12,000 3,960.00 18/09/2025 9 5,000 1,500.00 12 10,000 3,100.00 19/09/2025 11 10,000 3,100.00 3 4,000 1,280.00 22/09/2025 9 4,500 1,350.00 23/09/2025 5 2,000 560.00 3 2,000 580.00 24/09/2025 1 500 140.00 4 2,000 580.00 25/09/2025 2 1,000 280.00 26/09/2025 1 500 140.00 2 60 16.80 29/09/2025 2 500 135.00 30/09/2025 4 2,000 520.00 1 501 135.27 01/10/2025 2 744 193.44 7 8,000 2,160.00 02/10/2025 4 1,075 290.25 1 2,000 560.00 03/10/2025 1 304 91.20 7 10,000 3,000.00 06/10/2025 4 3,000 990.00 19 26,000 8,580.00 07/10/2025 15 15,000 4,800.00 4 6,000 2,100.00 08/10/2025 7 725 224.75 5 5,636 1,803.52 09/10/2025 17 3,445 1,136.85 6 3,000 990.00 10/10/2025 4 576 190.08 4 4,000 1,360.00 13/10/2025 13 9,000 2,880.00 2 3,267 1,078.11 14/10/2025 11 5,000 1,550.00 15/10/2025 9 6,000 1,860.00 2 4,000 1,320.00 16/10/2025 7 7,000 2,100.00 2 2,000 600.00 17/10/2025 2 1,000 290.00 2 1,176 352.80 20/10/2025 7 3,464 1,004.56 4 2,000 600.00 21/10/2025 3 1,000 290.00 22/10/2025 6 4,000 1,160.00 5 2,000 580.00 23/10/2025 19 9,000 2,430.00 3 2,000 560.00 24/10/2025 4 3,000 780.00 3 4,001 1,080.27 27/10/2025 8 3,213 867.51 8 8,000 2,160.00 28/10/2025 11 9,000 2,430.00 8 8,000 2,240.00 29/10/2025 7 5,001 1,350.27 8 4,002 1,120.56 30/10/2025 2 2,000 520.00 2 2,000 540.00 31/10/2025 2 1,000 270.00 3 1,000 270.00 03/11/2025 5 2,100 567.00 1 1,000 280.00 04/11/2025 10 3,384 879.84 2 1,000 270.00 05/11/2025 7 4,000 1,040.00 2 1,500 405.00 06/11/2025 3 4,000 1,320.00 36 45,000 14,850.00 07/11/2025 23 21,000 6,720.00 10/11/2025 15 7,000 2,100.00 1 2,000 620.00 11/11/2025 7 6,370 1,847.30 13 10,023 3,006.90 12/11/2025 9 8,000 2,400.00 3 2,450 759.50 13/11/2025 13 8,468 2,371.04 8 6,171 1,789.59 14/11/2025 2 2,000 580.00 3 1,067 320.10 17/11/2025 8 6,000 1,740.00 3 1,538 461.40 18/11/2025 11 7,000 1,960.00 19/11/2025 2 2,000 540.00 2 4,000 1,120.00 20/11/2025 3 2,000 560.00 5 8,000 2,320.00 21/11/2025 3 2,400 696.00 2 482 144.60 24/11/2025 5 2,870 803.60 2 1,000 290.00 25/11/2025 3 4,000 1,160.00 4 5,000 1,500.00 26/11/2025 4 4,000 1,160.00 2 4,000 1,160.00 27/11/2025 5 4,001 1,120.28 6 3,001 870.29 28/11/2025 10 10,000 2,700.00 2 12 3.48 01/12/2025 2 1,000 260.00 6 3,000 810.00 02/12/2025 6 2,001 540.27 1 1,000 280.00 03/12/2025 3 3,000 780.00 04/12/2025 3 3,000 780.00 9 4,000 1,040.00 05/12/2025 4 3,000 810.00 9 5,000 1,350.00 08/12/2025 4 3,310 893.70 1 1,000 280.00 09/12/2025 4 1,000 270.00 1 160 44.80 10/12/2025 6 4,000 1,080.00 3 3,000 810.00 11/12/2025 4 3,258 944.82 9 13,000 3,900.00 12/12/2025 6 6,000 1,680.00 15/12/2025 3 2,000 560.00 1 961 278.69 16/12/2025 2 1,001 280.28 1 1 0.28 17/12/2025 6 4,000 1,120.00 2 4,000 1,120.00 18/12/2025 2 1,000 280.00 2 1,000 280.00 19/12/2025 2 1,000 280.00 2 871 243.88 22/12/2025 7 4,000 1,080.00 2 2,400 672.00 23/12/2025 1 85 22.95 1 2,000 560.00 24/12/2025 1 1,000 280.00 29/12/2025 1 1,000 280.00 5 204 57.12 30/12/2025 1 1,000 280.00 8 6,796 1,902.88 31/12/2025 2 598 167.44

