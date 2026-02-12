Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles, today announces that the effective transfer of the listing of its shares to the Euronext Growth Paris market will take place on February 16, 2026. The admission of the Company's shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris was approved by the Euronext Admissions Committee on February 11, 2026.

As indicated in previous press releases, this transfer aims to allow the Company to be listed on a market offering a regulatory framework better suited to its size. In particular, the transfer of the listing is intended to simplify the administrative obligations applicable to the Company and to reduce management costs, while continuing to benefit from access to the financial markets.

The Company will continue to provide accurate, precise and fair information by publicly disclosing any inside information concerning it, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse ("MAR").

The Information Document prepared in connection with this transfer is available on the Company's website (https://www.forseepower-finance.com).

The ISIN code of the shares remains unchanged (FR0014005SB3) and the new trading symbol will be ALFOR.

Forsee Power has appointed TPICAP as Listing Sponsor to support the Company on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

Next milestone:

2025 annual results: April 14, 2026

Annual General Meeting: June 19, 2026

2026 half-year revenue: July 23, 2026

2026 half-year results: September 17, 2026

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power specializes in battery systems for commercial and industrial electric vehicles (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 5,300 heavy vehicles and 150,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 600 employees are committed to sustainable development, and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260211444211/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate Affairs

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Jérémy Digel

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98