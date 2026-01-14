

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state's first flu-related death of a child during the 2025-2026 flu season.



The child was under five years old, lived in North Jersey, and did not have any known health problems. However, officials did not release any further details about the child's identity.



On Monday, Representative Josh Gottheimer met with doctors at Hackensack Medical Center to announce steps to improve access to vaccines and other safety measures.



Gottheimer said New Jersey has reported more than 12,000 flu cases so far this year, compared with about 5,500 cases at the same time last year, making it one of 11 states with a 'very high' number of flu cases, according to the CDC's flu tracking map.



Overall, the flu cases are rising across the U.S. The CDC says doctor visits for flu-like symptoms have reached the highest level seen in the past 30 years.



'This flu season is already shaping up to be a very serious one, with more cases than previous years and, tragically, one child's death this week. We extend our deepest condolences to the child's family,' Acting New Jersey Health Commissioner Jeff Brown advised.



'By getting vaccinated, we can each do our part in reducing the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses in New Jersey and helping prevent serious complications.'



