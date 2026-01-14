New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation into Duluth Holdings Inc. ("Duluth Holdings Inc.") (NASDAQ: DLTH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Duluth issued a press release on December 16, 2025, announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Duluth lowered its nets sales guidance to a range of $555 million to $565 million, down from previous guidance of $570 million to $595 million.



Following this news, Duluth's stock price fell over 29% on December 16, 2025.

If you suffered a loss on your Duluth Holdings Inc. securities and would like to explore a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, Learn More About the Investigation or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212)363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280394

Source: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP