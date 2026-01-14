Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A418KN | ISIN: CA53687L2012 | Ticker-Symbol: V1R0
Frankfurt
14.01.26 | 08:02
0,026 Euro
-65,79 % -0,050
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LITHOS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LITHOS GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0260,04720:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LITHOS GROUP
LITHOS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LITHOS GROUP LTD0,026-65,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.