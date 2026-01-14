Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on January 20, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Avalon's President and CEO Scott Monteith and CFO Lorin Crenshaw, who will provide investors with an overview of the Company's critical minerals platform and strategic growth initiatives. Monteith and Crenshaw will discuss Avalon's flagship Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories- one of the largest and highest-quality North American resources containing both light and heavy rare earth elements- and its strategic relevance for defense, clean energy, and advanced-technology supply chains. They will also highlight Avalon's plans to vertically integrate the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc.'s proposed lithium hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, key near-term catalysts, and how current market and geopolitical dynamics position the Company for long-term value creation. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/AVLNF/87492731266

Questions can be pre-submitted to AVLNF@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential to a resilient North American supply chain. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is advancing the Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements and Zirconium Project in the Northwest Territories, which contains all light and heavy rare earth elements, as well as yttrium, zirconium, tantalum, and niobium-critical minerals used in advanced technologies across the communications, defense, clean tech, and energy sectors. The Company is also focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc., Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontario's lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America. Through a joint venture with SCR Sibelco NV, Avalon is advancing the Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, as well as continuing exploration at its Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium-cesium deposits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to project development plans, pilot programs, and potential performance of proprietary processes.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

