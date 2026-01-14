Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO) (OTCQB: KTGDF) (FSE: 23K) ("K2" or the "Company") today announced the filing of an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report ("NI 43-101 Report" or "Technical Report") entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mojave Gold Project and Cerro Gordo Project, Inyo County, California, USA", with an effective date of November 30, 2025 , on SEDAR+.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101), Companion Policy 43-101CP, and Form 43-101F1 and provides a summary of the relevant location, tenure, historical, and geological information, a summary of recent work completed by the Company, and recommendations for future exploration programs at the Mojave and Cerro Gordo Projects. The Technical Report does not include any Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates.

The authors of the Technical Report are Christopher Livingstone, B.Sc., P.Geo, Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo, and Gerald Holmes, B.Sc., P.Geo, of APEX Geoscience Ltd. All authors are independent of the Company and are Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101 and Companion Policy 43-101CP.

A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.k2gold.com, and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About K2 Gold Corporation

K2 Gold is a member of Discovery Group and is focused on advancing gold exploration projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across the Western U.S. and Canada. The Company's flagship Mojave Project covers 5,830 hectares and includes multiple previously drilled oxide gold targets. Since acquiring the project, K2 has advanced exploration through geochemical, geophysical, and remote sensing surveys, as well as RC drilling.

Notable past drill highlights at Mojave include:

4.0 g/t Au over 86.9m from surface at the Dragonfly Zone

at the Dragonfly Zone 1.69 g/t Au over 41.15m at the Newmo9nt Zone

K2 also holds:

The Si2 Gold Project in Nevada, a large steam-heated alteration system with confirmed gold mineralization and compelling similarities to AngloGold Ashanti's Expanded Silicon project (3.40 Moz Au at 0.87 g/t Au Indicated Resource, 12.91 Moz Au at 1.03 g/t Au Inferred Resource 1 .

in Nevada, a large steam-heated alteration system with confirmed gold mineralization and compelling similarities to AngloGold Ashanti's Expanded Silicon project (3.40 Moz Au at 0.87 g/t Au Indicated Resource, 12.91 Moz Au at 1.03 g/t Au Inferred Resource . The Wels Project in Yukon, Canada, where recent drilling intersected gold in all holes and outlined a new mineralized corridor at the Saddle South target.

https://reports.anglogoldashanti.com/24/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/AGA-RR24.pdf

K2 Gold is committed to responsible exploration, Indigenous and community engagement, and advancing high-quality projects through a collaborative and technically disciplined approach.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Anthony Margarit

President and CEO

For further information about K2 Gold Corporation or this news release, please visit our website at k2gold.com, contact our office at 778-266-1456, or email info@k2gold.com.

K2 Gold Corporation is a proud member of Discovery Group based in Vancouver, Canada. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward- looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the exploration program at Si2, Wels, and Mojave, including results of drilling, and future exploration plans at Si2, Wels, and Mojave. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, and the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ ( sedarplus.ca ). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. No securities of the Company have been or will, in the foreseeable future, be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280399

Source: K2 Gold Corporation