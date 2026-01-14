

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google's rolling out a test for a new AI feature that links data from apps like Gmail and Google Photos to provide more tailored responses in its Gemini chatbot.



They announced this capability, dubbed Personal Intelligence, in a blog post on Wednesday, and it's available for personal Google accounts.



Josh Woodward, who's the vice president of Google Labs and the Gemini app, shared that this feature allows Gemini to grasp the context of a user's digital activities without needing a lot of specific instructions.



So now, the chatbot can pull info from emails, videos, and photos to give more detailed and relevant answers. Google mentioned that Gemini 3 can 'reason across your data' to offer proactive insights, which is a nice step forward in their focus on AI reasoning.



This launch is part of Google's effort to ramp up competition with OpenAI and other players in the generative AI space. With Personal Intelligence, Gemini also competes with Apple's Intelligence, which integrates various apps to help with writing, image creation, and understanding context.



Interestingly, Apple recently revealed that Google will be powering some aspects of its AI features, including an important Siri update that's coming later this year.



For now, Personal Intelligence will mainly be for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. It'll be off by default, but they plan to integrate it into Google Search's 'AI Mode' down the line.



Google also warned users that since it's still in beta, it might make some errors and encouraged feedback especially on sensitive or complicated topics.



