Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Core Silver Corp., ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTCQB:CCOOF) announces today that it has granted stock options ("Options") to purchase up to 1,750,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's stock option. The Options are exercisable for a period of four (4) years from the date of grant at a price of $0.81 per Share. The Options will vest immediately. All of the Options and the Shares underlying the Options are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Additionally, the Company announces that is has granted an aggregate of 1,350,000 restricted share units (each, a "RSU") which will vest on the date that is twelve (12) months from the date of grant. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company.

About Core Silver Corp.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of 114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140 km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include the vesting schedule, expiry date and applicable hold periods for the Options issued in the grant. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include potential changes or amendments to the vesting schedule, expiry date and/or applicable hold periods for the Options and/or underlying securities. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

