Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has changed the terms of its non-brokered private placement equity financing (the "Offering") that was previously announced on December 23, 2025. The Company will now offer up to 6,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000.

The Offering now consists strictly of common shares and does not include any share purchase warrants. This streamlined approach is intended to provide the Company with necessary capital while maintaining a simplified capital structure.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance.

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

Disclaimers: This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on www.sedarplus.ca. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described stated herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280442

Source: Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.