Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$4 Million

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48)(WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000, consisting of up to 33,333,333 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.12 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share until the date that is 36 months following the completion of the Offering at an exercise price of C$0.15 per Common Share.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used to support the Company's existing operations, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about January 27, 2026 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate, regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date. The Company may compensate persons who act as finders for the Offering in accordance with the rules of the CSE.

A strategic investor of the Company, Mr. Russell Starr, has committed to participating in the Offering for up to C$1,000,000. Mr. Starr will also be joining the Company as a special advisor. Mr. Starr is a former Bay Street executive and associate hedge fund manager. Mr. Starr is also a seed investor in Echelon Wealth Partners (now Ventum Financial Corp.), a large Canadian investment dealer. Mr. Starr held executive and board positions at Cayden Resources Inc. and Auryn Resources Inc. amongst other public issuers. As a senior executive, board member and corporate finance specialist with Cayden Resources Inc., Mr. Starr was involved in marketing and financing development efforts including the sale of Cayden Resources Inc. for C$205M to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in 2014. As chief executive officer of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (now Renegade Gold Inc.), Mr. Starr was involved in the consolidation of the confederation greenstone belt in the Red Lake mining camp and the establishment of an exploration portfolio in both precious metals and critical elements. Mr. Starr's most previous role was with DeFi Technologies Inc. as head of capital markets where he oversaw the company's listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. Mr. Starr holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Queen's University, a master's degree in econometrics from the University of Victoria and an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Green Bridge is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of "critical mineral" rich assets in North America. Two projects of merit are the focus of the Company's activity which include the Serpentine property ("Serpentine") and the South Contact District ("South Contact Project"). The South Contact Project includes the Titac property ("Titac") and the Skibo property which exist along the basal contact of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The projects together contain bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium mineral resources hosted in mafic, ultramafic, and oxide ultramafic intrusions. Serpentine is a magmatic sulphide style deposit with an inferred and indicated mineral resource estimates for copper and nickel. A portion of the Titac property, known as "Titac South" contains an inferred mineral resource estimate for titanium dioxide mineralization, details of which are available in a NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled, "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St. Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024, and is available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including statements regarding: the gross proceeds to be raised from the Offering; closing of the Offering and the timing for closing of the Offering; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; Mr. Starr's participation in the Offering and his role as special advisor to the Company; and regulatory and corporate approval of the Offering.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. In some instances, material assumptions and factors are presented or discussed in this news release in connection with the statements or disclosure containing the forward-looking information and statements. Readers are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions concerning: the closing of the Offering on the anticipated terms or at all; the Company receiving all necessary approvals in respect of the Offering; and the Company using the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that the Offering does not close on the anticipated timing or at all, the risk that the Company raises less than the maximum amount of gross proceeds of the Offering, the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected, risks related to not receiving regulatory approval of the Offering, risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets including changes in the price of critical minerals and precious metals; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's latest Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

