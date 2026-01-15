

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pte Ltd (Woodside) has executed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA) for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Under the agreement, Woodside will deliver three LNG cargoes-equivalent to approximately 0.2 million tonnes-each year during Japan's peak winter season for a period of five years, beginning in 2027.



The LNG will be supplied on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to Japan during the northern hemisphere winter months of December through February. This arrangement is designed to ensure reliable access to LNG during the critical winter period, when energy demand in Japan typically reaches its highest levels.



Volumes supplied to JERA will be sourced from Woodside's global LNG portfolio. This includes production from assets such as Scarborough, North West Shelf, Pluto LNG, and the LALNG project once it becomes operational, further strengthening Woodside's ability to meet long-term energy needs in Japan.



