Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895705 | ISIN: SE0000242455 | Ticker-Symbol: FRYA
Tradegate
14.01.26 | 21:24
32,010 Euro
-0,44 % -0,140
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDBANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,00032,50014.01.
32,01032,29014.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDBANK
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWEDBANK AB32,010-0,44 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.