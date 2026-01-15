

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in December, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate stood at 4.0 percent in December, the same as in the previous three months. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



There were 410,000 unemployed people in December, up from 408,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-25 age group, rose slightly to 9.2 percent in December from 9.1 percent in November.



