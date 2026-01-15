Brave Pioneer is the first in a new fleet of chartered vessels designed to scale Cargill's investment to low-carbon innovation across dry-bulk shipping

Cargill today announced the maiden voyage of Brave Pioneer, the first of five green methanol dual-fuel dry bulk vessels chartered by the company. The deployment of the Brave Pioneer marks another important milestone in Cargill's broader decarbonization efforts one focused on innovation, testing and learning as the company works with customers and partners to refine future-ready solutions for Cargill and the industry.

Built by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and owned by Mitsui Co. Ltd., Brave Pioneer is equipped to operate on both conventional marine fuels and green methanol, a lower-carbon alternative.

The ship departs the Philippines today, will bunker green methanol in Singapore, then proceed to Western Australia before sailing onward to Europe. Through Brave Pioneer's maiden voyage, Cargill will conduct a series of operational trials designed evaluate methanol bunkering readiness, understand how environmental attributes can be traced and verified through carbon accounting systems, and assess market appetite for low-carbon freight services.

"Decarbonising global shipping requires a mix of technologies and the willingness to take bold steps before the entire ecosystem is ready," said Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill's Ocean Transportation business. "Technologies like green methanol or wind-assisted propulsion come with uncertainty. But as an industry leader, we have a responsibility to test these innovations on the water, share what we learn, and help shape the systems and standards that will enable wider adoption."

Setting the Stage for a New Low-Carbon Fleet

The launch of Brave Pioneer paves the way for the four additional vessels that will join Cargill's fleet over the coming years. The addition of these vessels strengthens Cargill's multi-solution decarbonization approach, which includes wind-assisted propulsion, voyage optimization technologies, energy-efficiency retrofits and exploration of alternative fuels such as biofuels and ethanol.

Each represents another step in the company's broader efforts to embed sustainability into global ocean supply chains and support customers looking for practical, lower-carbon freight options.

"We know the road to low carbon shipping will require a mix of solutions and green methanol is one part of that portfolio," Dieleman continued. "Our new fleet is about optionality and adaptability. These vessels are engineered to perform at a best-in-class level on conventional fuel today, while allowing us to switch to greener fuels as availability improves. It's a practical way to future-proof ocean transport."

As one of the world's largest charterers of dry bulk freight, Cargill's actions send a strong demand signal to the market and serve as an open invitation for others in the maritime sector to join in advancing the transition to sustainable shipping.

The initiative supports Cargill's broader effort to reduce supply chain emissions and invest and test practical innovations that advance progress toward a more sustainable global food system. Green methanol-enabled vessels-paired with the eventual expansion of renewable fuel supply-are expected to play a meaningful role in reducing maritime emissions over the coming decade.

