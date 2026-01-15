Anzeige
15.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - December 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - December 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

15 January 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "TFIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of December 2025. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors:

https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00B90J5Z95/twentyfour-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ++44 (0)1481 745001

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK, European, US and Australian asset-backed securities.



TwentyFour Income Fund Commentary December 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Factsheet December 2025
© 2026 PR Newswire
