Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Trading Update 15-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 January 2026 FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. Trading Update 41 weeks to 10 January 2026 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, provides the following trading statement for the 41 weeks to 10 January 2026 ("the period"). We have maintained our growth momentum with like for like sales for the year to date up 5.3%. These figures include an outstanding five-week Christmas and New Year season across all parts of the estate, which delivered like for like sales growth of 8.2% against a strong Christmas last year. We expect to complete the share buyback programme of one million "A" shares within the coming days, and the Board has now approved a further buyback programme of up to an additional one million "A" shares, which will commence when the current programme has completed. Executive Chairman, Simon Emeny, said: "I am delighted we have maintained our strong growth momentum - in both sales and profitability - and this has been further enhanced with an excellent Christmas trading period. "In addition to this outstanding operational performance, we continue to effectively deliver on our capital allocation framework with the ongoing share buyback programme and through our extensive programme of capital investment, with a number of exciting investment schemes scheduled for the final quarter of this financial year. "Finally, I want to recognise that our success, as ever, is down to the amazing team of people that work for Fuller's across our pubs, hotels and support centre. They have gone all out to deliver a fantastic Christmas for our customers - and I'd like to publicly thank them for their continued hard work and dedication." Fuller's will announce the Company's full year results for the 52 weeks to 28 March 2026 on 10 June 2026. [End] For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Executive Chairman 020 8996 2000 Neil Smith, Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Team Lewis Justine Warren 020 7802 2617/ 07785 555692 Notes to Editors: Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is a premium pubs and hotels business. With an outstanding estate of iconic pubs and hotels across the Southern half of England, our purpose is to create experiences that nourish the soul. At our heart is the warm and inviting welcome of a fantastic pub or hotel, delivered by an exceptional team of over 5,000 talented individuals. We have been delighting our customers - with delicious, fresh, seasonal food, an exciting drinks range, and wonderful bedrooms - for over 180 years. Fuller's has 184 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with 1,011 bedrooms and 153 Tenanted Inns, all aiming to ensure that everyone leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TST TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 414897 EQS News ID: 2260248 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

