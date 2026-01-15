Anzeige
WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85
14.01.26 | 19:03
PR Newswire
15.01.2026
Zoomlion Advances Intelligent Manufacturing with Integrated AI and Embodied-Intelligence Robotics

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is driving a new wave of intelligent transformation by integrating AI with construction machinery, the industrial internet, big data, and cloud computing. Its full-chain AI system spans smart products, manufacturing, management, and embodied-intelligence robotics, reshaping the company into a fully digital and intelligent enterprise. Zoomlion is also scaling humanoid robotics as its "third growth curve," backed by proprietary hardware-software integration capabilities.

Zoomlion's humanoid robot performs sorting tasks on the factory floor

Zoomlion's full-chain AI application system covers four major pillars, namely, AI plus construction machinery, AI plus intelligent manufacturing, AI plus intelligent management, and AI plus embodied-intelligence robots. At Zoomlion Smart City, 12 smart factories and over 300 smart production lines, including 20 lights-out lines, operate as an end-to-end intelligent manufacturing system. In the AI plus intelligent manufacturing domain, processes such as cutting, welding, machining, painting, and assembly are fully connected to the industrial internet platform. This allows unified management of over 100,000 material types and intelligent manufacturing of over 400 products.

AI-driven scheduling and optimization enable the park to produce an excavator every six minutes, a scissor lift every 7.5 minutes, a concrete pump truck every 27 minutes, and a truck crane every 18 minutes, marking a breakthrough in large-scale, multi-variety, small-batch agile manufacturing. Zoomlion also applies AI across R&D, production, sales, service, and supply chain management. For customer service, the Company has launched a voice-based AI expert diagnostic system with over 95 percent accuracy, enabling remote fault identification, rapid troubleshooting, and 24-hour technical support.

Since 2024, Zoomlion has expanded into embodied-intelligence humanoid robotics, leveraging its full-stack self-development capabilities. Dozens of humanoid robots are now deployed in factory logistics, loading and unloading, pre-assembly, and quality inspection, forming early productivity use cases. Supported by a self-built training ground with over 100 workstations and large-scale industrial datasets, Zoomlion enables rapid iteration of human-robot collaboration. All humanoid and industrial robots are connected to the Zhongke Yungu Embodied Intelligence Platform, which integrates data, training, simulation, and OTA deployment into a closed loop, powered by a national supercomputing center with 59P GPU computing capacity and tens of thousands of distributed nodes.

Beyond humanoid robotics, Zoomlion is developing a wider range of specialized robots for firefighting, mowing, construction, and agriculture. With deep integration across hardware, AI models, and real-world scenarios, the company is positioning embodied intelligence as its next major growth engine.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862417/Zoomlion_s_humanoid_robot_performs_sorting_tasks_on_the_factory_floor.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-advances-intelligent-manufacturing-with-integrated-ai-and-embodied-intelligence-robotics-302661925.html

