Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.: Terra Balcanica Drills 102 G/t Ag Eq Over 2.55 M At Cumavici Ridge And Extend Mineralized Footprint In Bosnia And Herzegovina

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB1; OTC:TEBAF) is pleased to announce initial high-grade assay results from the Phase III drill campaign at Cumavici Ridge epithermal vein zone within its principal Viogor-Zanik project in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Highlights

Drillhole CMV25001 intersected 102g/t Ag Eq. over 2.55 m within a broader zone of 64 g/t Ag Eq. over 4.7 m from 66m (Table 1) and including 0.4 m wide epithermal mineralized zone with 453 g/t Ag Eq. over 0.4 m -





within a broader zone of 64 g/t Ag Eq. over 4.7 m from 66m (Table 1) and including 0.4 m wide epithermal mineralized zone with - Strike length extended to 95m from CMV23004 which returned 1168 g/t AgEq over 1.35 m. Further drilling at Cumavici returned highlights of:

505 g/t AgEq over 11 m (CMVDD004) 824.2g/t AgEq over 4m (CMVDD001) 284g/t AgEq over 10m (CMVDD005; see company news releases dated 8 th September 22 nd October 2022 as well as 2 nd and 27 th February 2023);

The mineralization remains open northwest and down-dip to the southwest -





- Additional Phase III assays from diamond drillholes at Cumavici Ridge and Brezani targets will be released imminently.





Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Miškovic, commented: "We are very pleased to have extended the footprint at the high-grade Chumavichi Ridge system by continuing to intercept the mineralized horizon. Again, the epithermal, fault hosted mineralization was intercepted shallowly highlighting the potential of this SW-dipping structure, a high-grade, close-to-surface silver and base metal rich target. Our work testing the along-strike and down-dip extent of the Cumavici mineralization continues with more assays which Terra will report soon."

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Ag (g/t) Au

(g/t) Pb

(%) Sb

(%) Zn

(%) Ag Eq. (g/t) CMV25001 66.0 70.7 4.7 27.3 0.24 0.37 0.11 0.49 64 including 67.00 69.55 2.55 46.4 0.36 0.58 0.17 0.82 102 including 69.15 69.55 0.40 240 1.62 0.93 0.58 4.12 453

Table 1. Assay results from drillhole CMV25001 with the interval lengths reported as drilled lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalents ("AgEq") are based on assumed metal prices of US$4,500/oz for gold (Au), US$80/oz for silver (Ag), US$1.40/lb for zinc (Zn), US$20/lb for antimony (Sb) and US$0.9/lb for lead (Pb). Assumed metal recoveries of 90% Au, 93% Ag, 95% Sb, 94% Pb and Zn are based on published metallurgical tests on analogous intermediate sulphidation epithermal vein deposits.

Figure 1. Photograph of PQ3 diameter core between 64.3 and 72.4m downhole in CMV25001. Dark sulphide veining and breccia cement can be observed, correlating to the reported mineralised interval (click here to view image)-

Drillcore Observations

The zone of mineralization from 64 m to 73 m (Figure 1) is characterized by a fault-hosted hydrothermal breccia. The structure crosscuts a package of andesites and volcanic tuffs. This has created breccia and fault gouge is present at the margins of the structure which hosts the mineralisation. A 0.4m interval from 69.1m presents as massive sulphides of sphalerite-galena-stibnite-pyrite with sulphide stringers extending into the clay altered volcanics in the hanging and footwall of the host structure. Drilling has importantly confirmed further continuation of the Cumavici mineralisation, which was confirmed as present on Cumavici Crest over 500 m NW.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Dip Azimuth Depth (m) Recovery (%) CMV25001 360156 4888547 620 -85 46.7 91.2 99

Table 2. Collar location and DDH data for the BRE25001 drill hole reported in WGS84/UTM Zone 34N.

Geology of Cumavici

The Cumavici license is dominated by volcanic rocks (tuffs and pyroclastic breccias) which have been crosscut by generally NW-SE trending structures and are part of a large epithermal mineral system. Mineralization is silver and antimony dominant with further gold-lead-zinc (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Geological map illustrating the drillholes at the Cumavici Ridge locality. AgEq values are labelled for selected 2022 and 2023 drill intercepts (See Company's new releases dated 13 November 2023, 27 February 2023). Current drilling efforts confirm mineralization over 95 m NW/SE strike length. (WGS84/UTM Zone 34N; click here to view image)-

The Phase III drilling has confirmed 3 polymetallic systems so far exploration at Cumavici. Joseva, Cumavici Crest, and the flagship vein system at Cumavici Ridge. Mineralisation is characterised by sphalerite-stibnite-galena and further sulphosalts minerals which are associated with quartz and calcite veining and breccia cement. The mineralisation occupies faults which crop out at surface as distinctive topographic lows, coinciding with magnetic lows and often with mineralisation visible within fault gouge.

QA/QC

Half PQ3 core samples were delivered to ALS Bor, Serbia for sample preparation and analysis at the ALS laboratory Loughrea, Ireland an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified testing laboratory. Sample preparation PREP-31BY method was used on all core samples. This involves crushing to 70% less than 2 mm, rotary split 1kg and pulverizing the split to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was assayed by 30g fire assay with ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP21). Analyses of silver and base metals were completed by highly oxidising digestion with HNO3, KClO3 and HBr (ASY-ORE) and the final solution in dilute aqua regia is determined by ICP-AES (ME-ICPORE). Control samples, comprising certified reference materials (CDN-ME-1811), and blanks were inserted at a rate of 9% and investigated as part of the company's quality assurance and quality control program.

Qualified Person

Dr. Aleksandar Miškovic, P.Geo, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Dr. Miškovic has reviewed and validated the information contained in this news release as factual and accurate.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic and energy metals exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe and norther Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadian assets owned by its subsidiary comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective licences at the outskirts of the world-renowned Athabasca basin: Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird, and South Pendleton. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

"Aleksandar Miškovic"

Aleksandar Miškovic

President and CEO

For the complete information on this news release, please contact Aleksandar Miškovic at amiskovic@terrabresources.com, +1 (514) 796-7577, or visit www.terrabresources.com/en/news.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.