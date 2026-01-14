Arteris, Inc.: Arteris Closes Acquisition of Cycuity

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading technology provider for accelerating semiconductor creation in the AI era, today announced it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Cycuity, Inc., a leading provider and domain expert of semiconductor cybersecurity assurance technology.

Semiconductor cybersecurity assurance is becoming critical to all types of chip designs, as the threat landscape has expanded to the hardware layer. Silicon vulnerabilities can result in compromised systems exposing unprotected information, a trend accelerated by the proliferation of AI and chiplets. Reported new Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) in hardware grew by over 15 times in the last five years, according to the US Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). As such, there is a growing need for technology solutions that help to increase semiconductor security without risking SoC functionality, performance, and schedules.

By combining innovative system IP from Arteris with leading silicon hardware security assurance technology from Cycuity, the acquisition positions Arteris to address the growing concern around hardware security. The volume of sophisticated cyberattacks is increasing, targeting the vast amounts of unsecured data moving through semiconductors, from AI data centers to a wide range of edge devices. With this acquisition, Arteris broadens its commitment to deliver comprehensive products and solutions which help customers achieve secure on-chip data movement.

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world's top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including but not limited to statements regarding the acquisition positioning Arteris to address growing concerns around hardware security. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "approximately," "believe," "estimate," "future," "guidance," "outlook," and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements allow potential investors an opportunity to understand Company management's beliefs and opinions regarding potential future outcomes, which may be used as a factor by potential investors in evaluating an investment. Although forward-looking statements are based upon what Company management believes may be reasonable future outcomes, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in a forward-looking statement. Therefore, such statements are not guarantees. Arteris assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this release, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2025.

