Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAQY | ISIN: CA05466C1095 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HE1
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 09:21
14,180 Euro
-4,90 % -0,730
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AYA GOLD & SILVER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYA GOLD & SILVER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,20014,26009:28
14,18014,26009:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 01:24 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Announces Board Transition and Secondary Market Transaction by Insiders

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") today announced that two long-standing members of its Board of Directors, Robert Taub, Chair of the Board, and Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht, Lead Independent Director, will not stand for re-election at the Corporation's upcoming annual meeting, and will retire from the Board at the conclusion of their current terms.

Robert Taub has served on the Board for 10 years, including as Chair since 2020. As a founding member with a significant stake since the inception of the business, he has played a pivotal role in Aya's evolution and successful turnaround over the past five years, providing strategic leadership guided by innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht has served on the Board since 2019 and has been instrumental in strengthening Aya's governance framework and advancing best-in-class Board practices.

"Robert and Jürgen have been exceptional partners to management, and key contributors to value creation for Aya and its shareholders," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Their insight, leadership and governance discipline played a critical role in Aya's transformation. We are truly grateful for their contributions, which will have a lasting impact."

In connection with this Board transition, Robert Taub and Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht each sold today, by way of a secondary market transaction, a portion of their holdings, together totaling 7.5 million shares, while remaining meaningful long-term shareholders of Aya. Furthermore, members of management have sold approximately 1.1 million shares, representing approximately 12% of the executive management team's holdings and, largely consisting of shares issued upon the exercise of long-term incentive plan options. The sale was conducted as part of the ordinary course of portfolio management, with Aya's management team remaining meaningfully invested, holding approximately 7.7 million securities, reflecting continued confidence in the Corporation's future growth prospects. These transactions will be conducted in accordance with applicable regulations and Aya's internal policies.

Aya thanks Robert and Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht for their years of dedicated service and looks forward to continuing to execute its strategy. Board nominees for election at the next annual general meeting will be announced in due course, as Aya remains committed to maintaining a Board that delivers strong independent oversight, disciplined governance, and alignment with the long-term interests of shareholders.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Corporation has established exploration leadership through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas Fault - one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare primary silver mine, and produces silver doré from its newly expanded processing facility. Aya's growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway. The project hosts a substantial mineral resource, a large mineralized footprint and significant exploration potential.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com-

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.