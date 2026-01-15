Becoming the global pure player of electrification, Nexans announces a new Executive Committee organization

Paris, January 15th, 2026 - Nexans announces a new organizational structure, effective January 15th, 2026, under the leadership of CEO Julien Hueber. This transformation is essential to scale up the Group's operating model through growth and competitiveness, enabling Nexans to intensify its trajectory to meet the challenges of an evolving market. These changes will also allow the Group to better serve customer expectations across all markets.

Comprised of 13 executive members, the new Executive Committee is designed to foster collective success, streamline industrial operations, and anchor a culture of excellence across the Group. This leadership team is focused on maximizing Nexans' commercial strength and leveraging industrial performance, while driving operational efficiency and expanding through M&A.

Detailed composition of the Executive Committee:

Julien Hueber, Chief Executive Officer.

Group Functions:

Vincent Piquet, Chief Financial Officer;

Nino Cusimano, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Development Officer;

Guillaume Eymery, Chief Strategy & Purchasing Officer;

Séverine Grosjean; Chief Human Resources and ESG Officer.

Regions

Vijay Mahadevan, Executive Managing Director Europe;

Luis Ernesto Silva, Managing Director South America;

Atilla Kurtis, Managing Director Middle East and Africa;

Tim King, Managing Director North America;

Vincent Dessale, Managing Director APAC.

Business & Operations Functions

Pascal Radue, Senior Executive Vice President PWR-Transmission;

Vincent Dessale, Chief Executive Markets & Commercial Officer;

Elena Fedotova, Chief Business Development Officer Data center & Grid & Connect large projects;

Vijay Mahadevan (acting), Chief Operations Officer.

Nexans Chief Executive Officer, Julien Hueber, stated: "Nexans is strongly positioned as the global pure player of electrification and an Industry Leader. It's the right time to make Nexans even stronger. Stronger in Business Development. Stronger in competitiveness. Stronger in agility. It's the right time to mutualize our strengths, and scale up our model to expand to new geographies and new verticals."

