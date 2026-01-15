Evercore announced today that Kaan Kesedar has joined the firm as a senior managing director in the financial sponsors group. He will be based in London partnering with Tiarnan O'Rourke and other senior managing directors across the region and globally to serve Evercore's private equity clients in EMEA.

Matthew Lindsey-Clark, co-head of Evercore's EMEA investment banking business, said, "We are delighted to welcome Kaan to Evercore. His experience and relationships across the financial sponsor universe will further strengthen our capabilities to serve these important clients. We continue to view the financial sponsors ecosystem as an area of strategic focus for Evercore where we are well positioned to capitalize on increasing activity."

"I am excited to join Evercore and assist in enhancing the firm's dedicated financial sponsors coverage effort. I look forward to contributing to Evercore's continued growth in this important space and supporting Evercore's clients," said Mr. Kesedar.

Mr. Kesedar brings nearly 20 years of investment banking experience to Evercore. Most recently, he served as managing director at Citi. Previously, he held positions at Credit Suisse and Accenture. Mr. Kesedar earned an MBA at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. at Vanderbilt University.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

