Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A40WJC | ISIN: SE0023615885 | Ticker-Symbol: TH92
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 10:27
4,756 Euro
-1,73 % -0,084
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 08:15 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Embracer Group AB: Lee Guinchard appointed Chief Operating Officer

Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") has appointed Lee Guinchard as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Executive Management Team.

"Lee Guinchard has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, operational excellence, and a deep understanding of our industry. His experience and strategic mindset make him a natural fit for the role of COO, and I am very pleased to welcome him into this position as we continue our journey toward Fellowship Entertainment", says Phil Rogers, CEO of Embracer.

Lee brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the video game and entertainment industry, With his background and through his leadership in the development and stewardship of The Lord of the Rings IP, he has demonstrated strong operational execution and long-term franchise thinking. As CEO of Embracer Freemode and Middle-earth Enterprises, he has played a central role in the group's development..

In his new additional role as Chief Operating Officer of Embracer, he will bring this expertise to the wider group as the company evolves into Fellowship Entertainment.

For more information, please contact:
Head of Investor Relations
Email: oscar.erixon@embracer.com

Arman Teimouri
Phone: +46 793 33 05 60
Email: arman.teimouri@embracer.com

About Embracer Group
Embracer Group is a global group of creative and entrepreneurial businesses in PC, console and mobile games, as well as other related media. The Group has an extensive catalog of over 400 owned or controlled franchises. With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its operative groups: THQ Nordic, PLAION, DECA Games, Dark Horse, Freemode and Crystal Dynamics - Eidos. The Group includes 54 internal game development studios and engages over 6,500 talents across nearly 30 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information here.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
