

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Embracer Group AB (THQQF) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK477 million, or SEK2.25 per share. This compares with SEK806 million, or SEK3.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Embracer Group AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK403 million or SEK1.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 25.9% to SEK5.176 billion from SEK6.985 billion last year.



Embracer Group AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK477 Mln. vs. SEK806 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.25 vs. SEK3.88 last year. -Revenue: SEK5.176 Bln vs. SEK6.985 Bln last year.



