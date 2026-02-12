Anzeige
WKN: A40WJC | ISIN: SE0023615885 | Ticker-Symbol: TH92
Tradegate
12.02.26 | 09:18
4,944 Euro
+12,10 % +0,534
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMBRACER GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMBRACER GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8944,93609:34
4,9264,94209:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EMBRACER GROUP
EMBRACER GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EMBRACER GROUP AB4,944+12,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.