

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation weakened slightly at the end of the year, as estimated, primarily due to sharper fall in energy prices, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 0.8 percent, following November's 0.9 percent rise. The statistical office confirmed that inflation eased to the slowest since May, when the rate was 0.7 percent.



EU harmonized inflation also slowed to 0.7 percent, as estimated, from 0.8 percent in November.



The slight fall in inflation was due to a sharper fall in energy prices to 6.8 percent from 4.6 percent. Those of services slowed down to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent.



Conversely, food price inflation advanced to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent and those of manufactured products fell less sharply to -0.4 percent after a 0.6 percent drop.



In contrast, core inflation accelerated to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent in November, data showed.



On a monthly basis, both the CPI and the HICP moved up 0.1 percent each, reversing previous month's 0.2 percent drop. The statistical office confirmed both monthly figures.



