ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 11:02 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Algorithmic Insurance Services Inc.: Algorithmic Insurance Services, Inc. dba LIRG Appoints Orla Roche as Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Algorithmic Insurance Services, Inc., doing business as LIRG, a specialty reinsurance brokerage and risk advisory platform focused on parametric, structured, and alternative risk transfer, today announced the appointment of Orla Roche as Chief Marketing Officer.

In her role as CMO, Roche will lead LIRG's global marketing strategy, brand positioning, digital presence, and content development across all divisions of the firm, including reinsurance brokerage, parametric solutions, and MGU incubation. She will also play a central role in shaping LIRG's thought leadership, media strategy, and upcoming podcast initiatives.

Roche brings a proven track record of executing high-impact marketing strategies tailored to the modern social and digital media environment. Prior to joining LIRG, she held senior marketing leadership roles, including at Vitamin Energy, where she successfully led brand growth initiatives, content strategy, and audience engagement across multiple platforms.

"We have had the opportunity to work closely together previously, including during her time leading marketing initiatives at Vitamin Energy, and I have seen firsthand Orla's ability to execute," said Mark Groenheide, Founder, CEO, and President of LIRG. "She is a proven leader who understands how brands grow today, how stories are told authentically, and how strategy translates into measurable results."

In addition to her corporate marketing leadership, Roche has been directly involved as on-camera talent in major national advertising campaigns, including two highly successful Super Bowl commercials. Her experience operating at the highest levels of brand visibility further strengthens LIRG's expansion into modern media formats and original content.

Roche will also serve as a key on-air presence and creative force behind LIRG's new podcast initiative, which will focus on parametric risk transfer, reinsurance innovation, entrepreneurship, and the evolving insurance landscape.

"I am incredibly excited to join LIRG at such a pivotal moment," said Roche. "The firm is doing truly differentiated work in reinsurance and parametric risk, and I look forward to helping shape how that story is told, shared, and scaled globally."

The appointment reflects LIRG's continued investment in senior leadership and its commitment to building a distinctive, forward-looking brand within the global insurance and reinsurance markets.

About LIRG
Algorithmic Insurance Services, Inc., doing business as LIRG, is a specialty reinsurance brokerage and risk advisory platform focused on parametric, structured, and alternative risk transfer solutions. LIRG also partners with entrepreneurs and underwriting teams to design, launch, and scale managing general underwriters and innovative insurance programs globally.

Media Contact:
Adrian Leonard
adrian@sic-ltd.com
www.lirg.com

SOURCE: Algorithmic Insurance Services Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/algorithmic-insurance-services-inc.-dba-lirg-appoints-orla-roche-as-1126743

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
