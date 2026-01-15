Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880013 | ISIN: FR0000050809 | Ticker-Symbol: OR8
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 12:01
154,60 Euro
-1,40 % -2,20
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
154,30154,6012:06
154,30154,6012:01
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 11:24 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sopra Steria named among climate action leaders by CDP for the ninth consecutive year

  • For the ninth consecutive year, Sopra Steria has been recognised for its environmental commitment by the CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project), an independent, international non-profit organisation that promotes transparency and progress in environmental transition.
  • The Group has once again been included in the CDP's "A List", a distinction reserved for organisations that are the most committed to transparency, management and reduction of their climate impact, particularly greenhouse gas emissions.
  • In 2025, only 877 companies - or 4% of the organisations assessed - appear on the CDP's A List.

PARIS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European technology sector, for the ninth consecutive year has been ranked among the Carbon Disclosure Project's (CDP) A List, which recognises the world's best-performing companies in terms of combating global warming and adapting to the new climate reality. This recognition underscores the strength and maturity of Sopra Steria's environmental transition strategy, built on the company's long-standing commitment to sustainability and continuous refinement of its action plans.

Sopra Steria Logo

The CDP ranking is an international benchmark for environmental assessment, and comes in recognition of the Group's ability to transform its climate commitments into operational results, particularly in scope 3 - which covers indirect greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain - which accounts for the majority of the Group's carbon footprint.

Axelle Lemaire, Executive Director of Sustainable Performance at Sopra Steria, comments: "This distinction awarded by the CDP reflects above all the operationalisation and acceleration of our climate action plans. In a particularly uncertain geopolitical and regulatory context, Sopra Steria has chosen to stay the course and intensify its efforts to decarbonise its activities, particularly in Scope 3, through responsible purchasing and the efficient use of IT. Our ambition is clear: to put Sopra Steria on a path that remains compatible with net zero emissions by 2040, while supporting our clients in the environmental transition of their production and distribution models.

To learn more

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/5489184/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Laura Bandiera, laura.bandiera@soprasteria.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-named-among-climate-action-leaders-by-cdp-for-the-ninth-consecutive-year-302662257.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.