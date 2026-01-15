

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to a 2-day high of 0.8654 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8669.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 1.3445, 213.31 and 1.0775 from early lows of 1.3423, 212.58 and 1.0742, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 1.35 against the greenback, 214.00 against the yen and 1.08 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News