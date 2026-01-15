

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production increased at a steady pace in November and marked the third consecutive month of growth, Eurostat reported Thursday.



Industrial output climbed 0.7 percent month-on-month in November, matching the pace of increase seen in October. Output was expected to climb 0.5 percent.



The gains were driven by increases in capital goods and intermediate goods production, which offset declines in energy and consumer goods.



Production of intermediate goods gained 0.3 percent and that of capital goods advanced 2.8 percent. Meanwhile, energy output showed the sharpest fall of 2.2 percent. Durable and non-durable consumer goods output slid 1.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Compared to last year, growth in industrial production accelerated to 2.5 percent from 1.7 percent in October.



Industrial production in the EU27 grew a more moderate 0.2 percent in November but climbed 2.2 percent from November 2024.



