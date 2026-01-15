Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: NEXUF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") announces the acquisition of the Deadhorse uranium project in South Dakota. The project was acquired via staking and is wholly owned with no underlying royalties.

The Deadhorse project comprises 17 unpatented lode mining claims totalling approximately 340 acres, located within three miles of the Company's flagship Chord uranium project in Fall River County, South Dakota. The strategic acquisition consolidates Nexus's land position in a historic uranium district and advances the Company's goal of building a standalone ISR project in South Dakota, along with its portfolio of US assets.

"The Deadhorse acquisition reinforces our thesis that the lands surrounding the Chord project host significant uranium exploration potential," said Jeremy Poirier, CEO. "With nuclear energy firmly established as a critical component of the clean energy transition, the United States faces a structural supply deficit-importing over 90% of its uranium requirements. By systematically expanding our footprint in South Dakota, we are positioning Chord to be a standalone uranium project to contribute to domestic supply security while creating value for our shareholders."

Project Details

The Deadhorse claims are located in the located in the historic Edgemont uranium district, part of the broader Black Hills region which has documented historical uranium production from sandstone-hosted deposits in the Inyan Kara Group of approximately 3.2 million pounds1 of U3O8. The claims cover prospective ground within the same geological setting as the adjacent Chord project, where uranium mineralization is associated with Cretaceous-age sandstones and paleochannel systems within the Inyan Kara Group.





About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on uranium projects in North America. In the United States, the Company holds the Chord, Wolf Canyon, and Deadhorse projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass project in Wyoming. The Great Divide Basin project in Wyoming is now under option to Canamera Energy Metals Corp. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren D. Robb, P.Geo. (BC), a director of Nexus Uranium Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Referenced nearby resources, deposits, projects and mines provide geologic context for the Deadhorse and Chord uranium projects, but are not necessarily indicative that they host similar potential, size or grades of mineralization. No mineral resources have been estimated at the Deadhorse uranium project and there is no assurance that further work will result in a mineral resource classification. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company building a standalone ISR project in South Dakota, the Chord project becoming a standalone uranium project and contributing to domestic supply security, the Company's exploration plans for the Deadhorse project, the potential for uranium mineralization, the strategic benefits of the acquisition, and the Company's objectives with respect to its uranium portfolio. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, including that the Company will have sufficient capital to fund planned activities, that regulatory approvals will be obtained, and that market conditions will support the Company's business objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to exploration and development, commodity price fluctuations, regulatory changes, and the ability to obtain financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nexus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Gabelman, D. L. (1968). Geology and production history of the uranium deposits in the northern Black Hills, South Dakota and Wyoming. In Uranium deposits in the northern Black Hills: 20th Field Conference Guidebook (pp. 263-275). Wyoming Geological Association.

