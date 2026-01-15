Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") today announced that its board of directors has appointed Mr. Michael Williams as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Williams is a co-founder of Vortex Metals and the Company's Executive Chairman and brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience in the junior mining industry. Mr. Vikas Ranjan will continue in his role as President of Vortex Metals, working closely with Mr. Williams and the board of directors. His focus on capital markets and corporate development will ensure continuity during the leadership transition and support the Company's growth strategy.

Mr. Williams has been instrumental in founding, structuring and advancing several Toronto Stock Exchange-listed companies in the resource sector. In addition to his roles at Vortex, Mr. Williams is the founder and Executive Chairman of Aftermath Silver Ltd., a publicly listed company, with market cap in excess of C$375 million. As Executive Chairman, he has held similar roles with numerous public companies, including Underworld Resources Ltd., which was sold to Kinross Gold Corp. for approximately $138 million in 2010.

He has developed an international banking and financing network that includes extensive contacts with both institutional and retail investors, enabling him to raise significant capital for advanced exploration and development projects worldwide.

"Michael has been deeply involved in the strategic direction of Vortex since its inception, and we are confident that his leadership will ensure continuity as we advance our projects in Chile and Mexico," said Vikas Ranjan, co-founder and director of Vortex Metals. Michael's appointment underscores the board's commitment to advancing Vortex's high-potential assets," added Mr. Ranjan. "His stature and experience, coupled with our strong project portfolio in Mexico and Chile, position Vortex to deliver significant value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

"I am pleased to step into the role of interim Chief Executive Officer," stated Michael Williams. "Vortex has assembled a compelling portfolio of copper-gold exploration assets, and I look forward to working closely with our team and stakeholders to unlock the value of our projects for the benefit of shareholders and the communities in which we operate."

Vortex's flagship projects include the Riqueza Marina and Zaachila properties in Oaxaca, Mexico. These projects consist of four exploration concessions covering 15,308 hectares within an underexplored volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) district. Five high-potential target areas have been identified based on geology, geochemistry and geophysics. Improved infrastructure, including access roads and proximity to a major port, combined with high-grade mineralized outcrops and geophysical anomalies, make these concessions promising for a significant copper-gold VMS discovery.

In Chile, the Company's Illapel Copper Project is a brownfield property with demonstrated high-grade mineralization. Phase 1 drilling conducted last year confirmed copper-silver and gold-copper mineralization. With multiple surface expressions of copper, a growing list of geophysical targets, and indications of IOCG and gold-bearing vein systems, the Company believes Illapel holds significant discovery potential.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper.

