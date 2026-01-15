

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial output expanded more-than-expected in November, figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



Industrial production climbed 1.5 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 1.0 percent decline in October. Output was forecast to increase by 0.5 percent.



Production of energy goods grew the most, by 3.9 percent, and capital goods output was 2.1 percent higher. Consumer goods production advanced 1.1 percent, while intermediate goods output rose only by 0.1 percent.



Calendar-adjusted production rose 1.4 percent from a year ago, in contrast to a 0.2 percent decrease in October.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production also expanded 1.4 percent after falling 0.3 percent a month ago.



