

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has imposed a 25 percent tariff on certain advanced computing chips, such as the NVIDIA H200 and AMD MI325X.



The White House said in a fact sheet that this tariff will not apply to chips that are imported to support the build out of the U.S. technology supply chain and the strengthening of domestic manufacturing capacity for derivatives of semiconductors.



It also indicated that in the near future, President Trump may impose broader tariffs on imports of semiconductors and their derivative products, as well as an accompanying tariff offset program to incentivize domestic manufacturing as previously announced.



The NVIDIA H200 GPU and AMD MI325X GPU are powerful AI processors that supercharge generative AI and high-performance computing workloads.



Wednesday, Trump signed a Proclamation invoking Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to address national security concerns with respect to imports of semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and their derivative products.



This action follows the Secretary of Commerce's completion of a nine-month-long Section 232 investigation, which found that the present quantities and circumstances of the imports of semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and their derivative products threatens the United States' national security.



In the Proclamation, Trump also directed the Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative to jointly negotiate agreements, or continue any current negotiations of agreements, to address the threatened impairment of the national security with respect to imports of semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and their derivative products from any country.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News