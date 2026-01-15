

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his annexation threats, Denmark announced that it was expanding its military presence in Greenland, and will continue exercises in the resource-rich Arctic island in close cooperation with NATO allies.



The Danish Ministry of Defense said Wednesday that as the geopolitical tensions have spread to the Arctic, the Government of Greenland and the Danish Ministry of Defense have decided to continue the Danish Armed Forces' increased exercise activity in Greenland, in close cooperation with NATO allies.



'From today, there will be an expanded military presence in and around Greenland - in close cooperation with NATO allies. The purpose is to train the ability to operate under the unique Arctic conditions and to strengthen the alliance's footprint in the Arctic, benefiting both European and transatlantic security,' it said in a press release.



It added that the increased military presence in and around Greenland will comprise aircraft, vessels and soldiers, including from NATO allies.



'The exercise activities in 2026 could include guarding critical infrastructure, providing assistance to local authorities in Greenland, including the police, receiving allied troops, deploying fighter aircraft in and around Greenland, and conducting naval operations'.



Joint Arctic Command will keep citizens of Greenland continuously informed about the activities and engage in close dialogue with relevant Greenlandic authorities and key stakeholders.



Danish Minister for Defense Troels Lund Poulsen said, 'Security in the Arctic is of crucial importance to the Kingdom of Denmark and our Arctic allies, and it is therefore important that we, in close cooperation with allies, further strengthen our ability to operate in the region'.



In a significant development, many NATO allies in Europe - Germany, Sweden, France and Norway - have announced military deployment to Greenland to participate in joint exercises with Denmark.



Canada and France reportedly plans to open consulates in Greenland's capital Nuuk in the weeks ahead.



Meanwhile, after talks with U.S. Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House on Wednesday, Denmark's foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Trump's continued statements targeting Greenland was 'totally unacceptable.'



