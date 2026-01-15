

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 1.3908 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3885.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the loonie dropped to 2-day lows of 113.86 and 0.9314 from early highs of 114.20 and 0.9265, respectively.



The loonie edged down to 1.6184 against the euro, from an early high of 1.6158.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.40 against the greenback, 112.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the aussie and 1.62 against the euro.



