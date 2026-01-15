Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), a pioneering leader in artificial intelligence-enabled health and safety technology, proudly announces its highly selective inclusion in the Official Canada Trade Mission to Mexico, scheduled for February 15-20, 2026, with key activities centered in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

This elite delegation brings together only the most export-ready Canadian innovators and market frontrunners, carefully chosen to align with Canada's bold strategic priorities for forging deeper global commercial alliances. The mission forms a cornerstone of the federal government's high-impact economic strategy, building directly on the Canada-Mexico Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Action Plan.

Led by the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, and backed by senior leaders from the Trade Commissioner Service, this prestigious initiative delivers unparalleled, government-orchestrated access to Mexican business leaders, high-level government decision-makers, and prime commercial partners. It enjoys broad, cross-portfolio support across Canada's trade and economic ecosystem.

"Securing a spot on this elite government mission represents a powerful validation of Predictmedix's proven commercial maturity and appeal in international markets," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI Inc. "As we surge into 2026 armed with robust technology validation, a razor-sharp commercialization roadmap, and now the full backing of the federal government, we stand ready to unlock transformative opportunities in one of North America's most dynamic and strategically vital export destinations."

Government-Orchestrated Market Access: Unlocking Premier Clients, Distributors, and Revenue Streams

Predictmedix's participation provides exclusive, federally facilitated access to pre-qualified clients, distributors, and channel partners, coordinated by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service to fast-track commercial negotiations and high-value revenue opportunities in Mexico's growing workplace safety, industrial health, and technology sectors.

The mission includes:

Sector briefings by senior government officials and local industry authorities

Networking with influential government and private-sector leaders

Strategic site visits to Mexico's top industry clusters

Concierge-level support to convert discussions into binding commercial partnerships

With over 130 million people and integration into North American supply chains, Mexico offers tariff-free access under CUSMA and efficient pathways for technology deployment, making it an ideal launchpad for scalable innovation.

Building Strategic Commercial Momentum on a National Stage

Predictmedix's selection aligns with Canada's national agenda for export diversification and innovation leadership, arriving amid growing bilateral economic momentum with Mexico. Key high-growth sectors including advanced manufacturing, ICT and AI, cleantech, and clean energy offer strong demand for Canadian technology, positioning Predictmedix to capitalize on surging global opportunities.

This mission advances Predictmedix's strategic objectives:

Expanding the international sales pipeline

Securing high-impact distribution and commercialization partners

Accelerating market entry into Mexico

Leveraging government-backed trade infrastructure for scalable growth

Quantum Computing Integration and Distribution Leadership: Elevating the Competitive Edge

To dominate during this mission and beyond, Predictmedix is spotlighting its groundbreaking integration of quantum-inspired algorithms into its core AI framework. This revolutionary enhancement dramatically boosts data processing speeds, elevates diagnostic precision, and delivers unparalleled predictive power for enterprise-scale deployments, ensuring the Company's solutions remain future-proofed against the next wave of computing advancements.

To drive rapid, large-scale adoption across the LATAM region, Predictmedix is also in the process of onboarding top-tier industry veterans and specialized logistics experts to helm its regional distribution network. These high-caliber leaders, with entrenched relationships in Mexico's healthcare and industrial ecosystems, provide the strategic expertise needed to commercialize Predictmedix's next-generation technology.

Participation in this rigorously selective, government-led trade mission signals exceptional credibility and governmental confidence in Predictmedix's trajectory. This landmark achievement affirms the Company's technological sophistication, accelerating commercialization momentum, and seamless alignment with Canada's export and innovation priorities. It marks a defining step in Predictmedix's transformation into a high-execution, growth-oriented company, aggressively capturing international markets and unlocking substantial, scalable revenue streams.

Details of the company's recent product validations, pilot programs, and strategic partnerships can be found in earlier press releases available at: https://predictmedix.com/press-releases/

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP0) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Smarthealth AI stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280407

Source: Predictmedix AI Inc.